|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|28
|12
|.700
|—
|Boston
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|Toronto
|22
|22
|.500
|8
|Tampa Bay
|20
|22
|.476
|9
|Baltimore
|13
|30
|.302
|16½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|21
|21
|.500
|—
|Detroit
|20
|23
|.465
|1½
|Minnesota
|18
|21
|.462
|1½
|Kansas City
|13
|30
|.302
|8½
|Chicago
|11
|29
|.275
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|28
|17
|.622
|—
|Los Angeles
|25
|19
|.568
|2½
|Seattle
|24
|19
|.558
|3
|Oakland
|22
|22
|.500
|5½
|Texas
|17
|28
|.378
|11
___
|Thursday's Games
Oakland 10, Toronto 5
Boston 6, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Texas 2
Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 3, Seattle 2
|Friday's Games
Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Oakland (Manaea 5-4) at Toronto (Biagini 0-2), 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 6-2) at Houston (Keuchel 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 2-5) at Boston (Porcello 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0) at Minnesota (Romero 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 1-5), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Romo 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-2), 9:07 p.m.
Detroit (Fiers 4-2) at Seattle (Paxton 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:08 p.m.