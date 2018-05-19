  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/19 04:51
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 28 12 .700
Boston 30 14 .682
Toronto 22 22 .500 8
Tampa Bay 20 22 .476 9
Baltimore 13 30 .302 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 21 21 .500
Detroit 20 23 .465
Minnesota 18 21 .462
Kansas City 13 30 .302
Chicago 11 29 .275 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 28 17 .622
Los Angeles 25 19 .568
Seattle 24 19 .558 3
Oakland 22 22 .500
Texas 17 28 .378 11

___

Thursday's Games

Oakland 10, Toronto 5

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Texas 2

Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 3, Seattle 2

Friday's Games

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oakland (Manaea 5-4) at Toronto (Biagini 0-2), 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 6-2) at Houston (Keuchel 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 2-5) at Boston (Porcello 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0) at Minnesota (Romero 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 1-5), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Romo 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-2), 9:07 p.m.

Detroit (Fiers 4-2) at Seattle (Paxton 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:08 p.m.