Thousands of Gothic music fans converge on Leipzig festival

A participant of the so called 'Victorian Picnic' performs in a fancy costume during the Wave Gothic Festival (WGT) in Leipzig, Germany, Friday, May 1
BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of Goth music fans are in the German city of Leipzig for the opening of the annual Wave Gothic Festival.
Fans wearing elaborate costumes took part Friday in the so-called "Victorian Picnic" to mark the opening of the festival that will feature more than 200 artists.
The festival typically attracts about 20,000 people and runs through May 21.