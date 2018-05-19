Key Findings for the Global Simulation and Analysis Software Market 2018-2022 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2018-- projects the to grow to almost 8 billion by 2022. The improvement in safety and reliability of aerospace designs will emerge as a key driver to impact market growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005732/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global simulation and analysis software market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The aerospace and defense industry is a major end-user of simulation and analysis software solutions. The industry makes significant investments in R&D as aerospace designs require safe and reliable systems. Software solutions are used to simulate and analyze the model in various situations. Using PLM software solutions, the model is built, simulated and analyzed. Such solutions are also useful for training as the virtual environment of the actual system can improve learning.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of simulation for IoT as one of the key emerging trends driving the global simulation and analysis software market:

Use of simulation for IoT

The IoT is an arrangement of devices connected to the Internet. These devices work with each other without the need for human intervention. These are physical devices that are embedded with software solutions with the interface in the network. The adoption of IoT systems is increasing significantly due to advances in technology. IoT is being used in several industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation. It can connect smart home appliances and smart devices.

“IoT is based on complex design structures which necessitate simulation to test and correct glitches at the design stage before the final product is ready. Simulation maps the working of the hardware and software simultaneously to ensure that the virtual connections between devices can be analyzed in all external condition changes. It reduces the cost and time required to build an actual interface. Hence, the use of simulation for IoT will drive the growth of the global simulation and analysis software market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the based on end-user segments (automotive industry, electrical and electronics industry, aerospace and defense industry, and other industries) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The automotive industry held more than 29% share of the market, followed by the electrical and electronics industry, and the aerospace and defense industry. The automotive industry is expected to exhibit the largest growth among all the end-users during the forecast period.

In 2017, the Americas dominated the global simulation and analysis software market with a market share of 35%. This was due to the presence of several key vendors and the early adoption of technology in the region. The Americas was followed by APAC and EMEA. APAC is expected to witness an increase of close to 3% in its market share by 2022.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005732/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE INTERNET SOFTWARE MANUFACTURING AEROSPACE

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/18/2018 03:49 PM/DISC: 05/18/2018 03:48 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005732/en