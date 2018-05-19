Global Commercial Thawing Cabinets Market 2018-2022 to Witness High Demand from the Hospitality Industry | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2018-- projects the to record a revenue of approximately $108 mn by 2022. The increase in the demand for frozen food is expected to emerge as a key driver to impact market growth.

The demand for frozen food is rapidly increasing from end-users such as hotels, restaurants, hospitals, and catering companies. Europe is the largest consumer of frozen food in the world. The complete thawing or defrosting of food before cooking is necessary because fully thawed food takes less time to cook. The defrosting done by thawing cabinets is preferred to other methods because it is a more hygienic and safe way to thaw food. Thawing cabinets are easy to use, maintain, and clean. These factors are expected to propel the demand for commercial thawing cabinets during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising preference for energy-efficient thawing cabinets as one of the key emerging trends in the global commercial thawing cabinets market:

Rising preference for energy-efficient thawing cabinets

The current technological trend in every region is to reduce the energy consumed by various electronic equipment. European countries have stringent regulations regarding energy consumption. To comply with such regulations, the manufacturers of commercial thawing cabinets are focusing on innovations that will help reduce the consumption of energy.

The incorporation of intelligent controllers/electronic controller systems is a new feature developed by manufacturers of commercial thawing cabinets. These controllers include innovative sensors and intelligent defrosters, which increase the efficiency and accuracy of the cabinets. The algorithm built in intelligent defrosters helps calculate whether defrosting is necessary as per the set time. It also calculates how many times the user opened the door and for how much time the user kept the door open. It helps reduce the number of defrost cycles and saves energy.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio , “Intelligent controllers play an important role in automatic thawing cabinets. With the help of these controllers, the commercial thawing cabinet switches automatically from the commercial thawing mode to the refrigeration or storage mode to prevent the bacteria from multiplying and conserving energy.”

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the global commercial thawing cabinets market based on end-users (hotels and restaurants, catering companies, and others), product (single door and double door), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The single door segment dominated the overall in 2017 with close to 64% of the overall market. Single-door commercial thawing cabinets are mainly preferred when the quantity of food to be thawed is comparatively less and remains fixed. The capacity of double-door commercial thawing cabinets is generally more than the capacity of single-door commercial thawing cabinets. They are commonly used in busy kitchens, mainly by large hotels and restaurants where the quantity of food that needs to be thawed daily is high.

In 2017, the Americas dominated the global commercial thawing cabinets market. The increasing consumption of fast food and the rising number of hotels and restaurants will drive the market growth in the Americas during the forecast period.

