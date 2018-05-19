  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/19 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 112.70 113.95 112.70 113.95 Up .10
Jul 120.25 Up .15
Jul 118.10 118.55 117.10 118.00 Up .10
Sep 120.50 120.75 119.40 120.25 Up .15
Dec 123.80 124.25 122.95 123.75 Up .10
Mar 127.45 127.70 126.40 127.20 Up .10
May 129.60 129.95 128.75 129.55 Up .15
Jul 131.75 132.05 131.10 131.75 Up .15
Sep 133.70 134.05 133.00 133.70 Up .15
Dec 136.35 136.80 135.65 136.35 Up .10
Mar 139.00 139.55 138.30 139.05 Up .15
May 140.65 140.90 139.95 140.75 Up .15
Jul 142.25 142.50 141.55 142.40 Up .15
Sep 143.80 144.05 143.10 144.00 Up .10
Dec 145.00 146.30 145.00 146.30 Up .10
Mar 148.70 Up .10