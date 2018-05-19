New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|112.70
|113.95
|112.70
|113.95
|Up
|.10
|Jul
|120.25
|Up
|.15
|Jul
|118.10
|118.55
|117.10
|118.00
|Up
|.10
|Sep
|120.50
|120.75
|119.40
|120.25
|Up
|.15
|Dec
|123.80
|124.25
|122.95
|123.75
|Up
|.10
|Mar
|127.45
|127.70
|126.40
|127.20
|Up
|.10
|May
|129.60
|129.95
|128.75
|129.55
|Up
|.15
|Jul
|131.75
|132.05
|131.10
|131.75
|Up
|.15
|Sep
|133.70
|134.05
|133.00
|133.70
|Up
|.15
|Dec
|136.35
|136.80
|135.65
|136.35
|Up
|.10
|Mar
|139.00
|139.55
|138.30
|139.05
|Up
|.15
|May
|140.65
|140.90
|139.95
|140.75
|Up
|.15
|Jul
|142.25
|142.50
|141.55
|142.40
|Up
|.15
|Sep
|143.80
|144.05
|143.10
|144.00
|Up
|.10
|Dec
|145.00
|146.30
|145.00
|146.30
|Up
|.10
|Mar
|148.70
|Up
|.10