Sustainable Nature of Biopolymer Films to Drive the Market| Technavio

market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global biopolymer films market from 2018-2022.

In this report, Technavio highlights the abundant raw material availability as one of the key emerging trends in the global biopolymer films market. The is characterized by ample raw material availability. Biopolymer films are sourced from renewable sources such as lignin, pectin, cellulose, chitosan, starch, and proteins. Biopolymer films are produced through bacterial biosynthesis of natural materials or through chemical synthesis.

Starch-based biopolymer films are characterized by food packaging applications owing to their easy availability, biodegradability, and low costs. Cellulose, a key raw material of biopolymer films, is sourced from wood pulp and cotton fibers. The economical nature of cellulose and its wide availability impact the production of biodegradable films positively.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growing demand for bio-based polymers as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global biopolymer films market:

Sustainable nature of biopolymer films

Biopolymers are biodegradable polymers. Biopolymer films easily degrade when exposed to heat, moisture, and microbial actions. They are sourced from raw materials such as starch, biomass, and other renewable substances. Biopolymer films are environment-friendly and are characterized by low carbon footprint levels. Multiple governments have introduced initiatives that encourage replacing non-degradable films with biopolymer films. The demand for biopolymers is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “When compared to biopolymer films, non-biodegradable plastics and polymers are not environmentally sustainable. The increased use of such products leads to soil and water pollution, emission of greenhouse gases, and increased carbon footprint. The negative environmental impacts of non-biodegradable films have influenced several governments to launch initiatives that promote the use of biopolymer films for packaging applications. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global biopolymer films market during the forecast period.”

Global biopolymer films market segmentation

This market research report segments the global biopolymer films market into the following applications (food and beverage, medical and healthcare, home and personal care, and agriculture) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the four major applications, the food and beverage segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 42% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to increase by 2022. The fastest growing application is food and beverage, which will account for nearly 43% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 42%. By 2022, the Americas is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth rate.

