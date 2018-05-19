  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/05/19 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
May 305.00 306.90 304.50 305.10 Down 2.60
Jun 307.20 307.75 304.80 305.35 Down 2.55
Jul 308.35 309.10 305.55 306.35 Down 2.55
Aug 307.65 309.25 306.90 307.45 Down 2.50
Sep 309.90 311.00 307.75 308.50 Down 2.50
Oct 310.15 310.15 309.55 309.55 Down 2.50
Nov 310.70 310.70 310.40 310.40 Down 2.50
Dec 313.25 313.65 310.65 311.10 Down 2.50
Jan 312.25 312.40 312.05 312.05 Down 2.50
Feb 313.35 313.35 312.85 312.85 Down 2.50
Mar 315.30 315.75 313.00 313.45 Down 2.45
Apr 314.30 Down 2.45
May 317.00 317.00 314.50 314.80 Down 2.50
Jun 315.50 Down 2.50
Jul 316.25 316.25 316.10 316.10 Down 2.45
Aug 316.90 Down 2.40
Sep 317.35 Down 2.40
Oct 317.95 Down 2.40
Nov 318.30 Down 2.40
Dec 318.65 Down 2.40
Jan 318.90 Down 2.40
Feb 319.05 Down 2.40
Mar 319.55 Down 2.40
Apr 319.65 Down 2.40
May 319.80 Down 2.40
Jul 319.90 Down 2.40
Sep 319.95 Down 2.40
Dec 319.05 Down 2.40
Mar 319.10 Down 2.40
May 319.15 Down 2.40
Jul 319.20 Down 2.40
Sep 319.25 Down 2.40
Dec 319.30 Down 2.40
Mar 319.35 Down 2.40
May 319.40 Down 2.40
Jul 319.45 Down 2.40
Sep 319.50 Down 2.40
Dec 319.55 Down 2.40
Mar 319.60 Down 2.40