New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|May
|305.00
|306.90
|304.50
|305.10 Down 2.60
|Jun
|307.20
|307.75
|304.80
|305.35 Down 2.55
|Jul
|308.35
|309.10
|305.55
|306.35 Down 2.55
|Aug
|307.65
|309.25
|306.90
|307.45 Down 2.50
|Sep
|309.90
|311.00
|307.75
|308.50 Down 2.50
|Oct
|310.15
|310.15
|309.55
|309.55 Down 2.50
|Nov
|310.70
|310.70
|310.40
|310.40 Down 2.50
|Dec
|313.25
|313.65
|310.65
|311.10 Down 2.50
|Jan
|312.25
|312.40
|312.05
|312.05 Down 2.50
|Feb
|313.35
|313.35
|312.85
|312.85 Down 2.50
|Mar
|315.30
|315.75
|313.00
|313.45 Down 2.45
|Apr
|314.30 Down 2.45
|May
|317.00
|317.00
|314.50
|314.80 Down 2.50
|Jun
|315.50 Down 2.50
|Jul
|316.25
|316.25
|316.10
|316.10 Down 2.45
|Aug
|316.90 Down 2.40
|Sep
|317.35 Down 2.40
|Oct
|317.95 Down 2.40
|Nov
|318.30 Down 2.40
|Dec
|318.65 Down 2.40
|Jan
|318.90 Down 2.40
|Feb
|319.05 Down 2.40
|Mar
|319.55 Down 2.40
|Apr
|319.65 Down 2.40
|May
|319.80 Down 2.40
|Jul
|319.90 Down 2.40
|Sep
|319.95 Down 2.40
|Dec
|319.05 Down 2.40
|Mar
|319.10 Down 2.40
|May
|319.15 Down 2.40
|Jul
|319.20 Down 2.40
|Sep
|319.25 Down 2.40
|Dec
|319.30 Down 2.40
|Mar
|319.35 Down 2.40
|May
|319.40 Down 2.40
|Jul
|319.45 Down 2.40
|Sep
|319.50 Down 2.40
|Dec
|319.55 Down 2.40
|Mar
|319.60 Down 2.40