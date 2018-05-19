Mississippi suit over British citizens' data alive for now

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A lawyer for two British businesses opposes a lawsuit against them in a Mississippi court, saying it's a political sideshow. A judge, though, is extending an order won by a group that wants any evidence preserved of personal data belonging to British citizens.

Hinds County Chancery Court Judge Dewayne Thomas on Friday extended a temporary injunction against Big Data Dolphins Ltd. and Eldon Insurance Services Ltd.

A former employee of Cambridge Analytica testified last month before the British Parliament that she believed two men took data with plans to create a subsidiary in a University of Mississippi research park.

The companies rented space there, but the university and the lawyer for the companies say no data was ever transferred.

Plaintiffs Fair Vote Project and Kyle Taylor want to keep looking.