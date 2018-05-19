Recalls this week: chain saws, crayons, pottery wheels

More than a million chain saws are being recalled because they have a faulty power switch that could fail to shut off the tool. Other recalled consumer products include pottery wheels and playground slides.

Here's a more detailed look:

CHAIN SAWS

DETAILS: Two models of 14 inch chain saws sold under three different brand names at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and at www.harborfreight.com from May 2009 through February 2018. The model number is printed on a label on the bottom of the chain saw. They include Portland brand with model number 67255 or 61592, One Stop Gardens with model number 67255 or 61592, and Chicago Electric with model number 67255 or 61592.

WHY: The power switch can malfunction and allow the chain saw to continue operating after the operator moves the switch to the "off" position, posing a serious injury hazard to the operator.

INCIDENTS: 15 reports of chain saws continuing to operate after being turned off by the operator, resulting in three laceration injuries including one serious injury to the arm requiring stitches.

HOW MANY: About 1,020,000.

FOR MORE: Call Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, send email to recall@harborfreight.com or visit www.harborfreight.com and click on "Recall Safety Information" on the bottom of the page for more information.

BOILERS

DETAILS: This recall involves NY Thermal (NTI) manufactured gas boilers sold under the Trinity Tft and Slant/Fin CHS brand names used for residential and commercial use. The Trinity Tft models have the name "NTI" printed on the front and were sold in metallic grey. The Slant/Fin CHS models have the name "Slant/Fin" and "CHS" printed across the front bottom and were sold in white. They were sold at NTI professional wholesalers, heating and plumbing contractors and home appliance wholesalers nationwide from October 2011 through January 2018. The model and UPC numbers are printed on the nameplate located on the right side of the boiler. Details on the model and UPC numbers can be found at: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/NY-Thermal-Recalls-Boilers-Due-to-Carbon-Monoxide-Hazard

WHY: The grommet seal can reduce in size over time and dislodge during use and allow the boiler to emit carbon monoxide, posing a poisoning hazard.

INCIDENTS: Three reports of the grommet seal deteriorating or becoming dislodged and the boiler leaking condensation and carbon monoxide. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 16,000 in the U.S. and about 7,000 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call NY Thermal at 800-688-2575 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.NTIboiler.com and click on "Urgent Recall Advisory" at the top of the page for more information.

CANDLE HOLDERS

DETAILS: This recall involves Michaels private brand Ashland 3-tier haunted townhouse candle holders. Only 3-tier haunted townhouse candle holders with SKU number 513180 and UPC code 886946019340 printed on a hangtag are included in the recall. They were sold at Michaels stores from July 2017 through November 2017.

WHY: The candle holder can ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

INCIDENTS: One report of tea light candles igniting the candle holder. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 10,000 in the U.S. and about 830 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.michaels.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

GAS STOVE FIREPLACES

DETAILS: Regency Ultimate U37 and U39 direct vent gas stove fireplaces. They were sold in black and have gold or silver trim around the glass doors. Fireplace distributors and stores nationwide from January 2001 through January 2018. "Regency" is printed on the front, bottom left corner of the pedestals of the stoves. Details on the model and serial numbers, which are printed on a label located on the inside of the front panel door, can be found at: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Regency-Fireplace-Products-Recalls-Gas-Stove-Fireplaces-Due-to-Explosion-and-Injury-Hazards

WHY: The pressure release system can fail and cause the gas stove to explode, posing explosion and injury hazards.

INCIDENTS: Three reports of the pressure system failing, and one report of the door hinge breaking, including one incident that resulted in minor cuts to the consumer's legs.

HOW MANY: About 13,700 in the U.S., about 11,300 in Canada, and 10 in Mexico.

FOR MORE: Call Regency at 866-867-4328 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to u39@regency-fire.com or visit www.regency-fire.com and click on "U39 notice" at the bottom of the page for more information.

OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLES

DETAILS: All model year 2016 through 2017, and some model year 2018 Honda Pioneer 1000 Vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in colors including red, blue, green, gray and yellow. The name "HONDA" is on the front, sides and the rear of the vehicle. The model name Pioneer 1000 is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle, near the rear. The serial number (VIN #) is stamped in the frame at the left rear, below the tilt-up bed/seat. They were sold at authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from October 2015 through April 2018. Details on the model and serial numbers involved can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/American-Honda-Recalls-Recreational-Off-Highway-Vehicles-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazard-Recall-Alert

WHY: The muffler can overheat, causing the plastic heat shield to melt or catch fire, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

INCIDENTS: 22 reports of the muffler plastic heat shield melting and three reports of muffler plastic heat shield fires. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 65,000.

FOR MORE: Call American Honda at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit http://powersports.honda.com/ and click on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page for more information.

PLAYGROUND SLIDES

DETAILS: Three models of Play and Park Structures SuperMax triple slides. The molded plastic playground slides were sold in multiple colors and have three single bedways and an eight-foot deck. The Play and Park Structures logo and the age rating are printed on a label located on the upper part of the outside perimeter of the playground structure. Model numbers 71717 (triple slide with spiral), 71718 (triple slide hood cascade) and 71732 (triple entrance cascade with square deck) are included in this recall. The model number is printed on the sales invoice. They were sold at independent distributors to parks, schools and municipalities from May 2014 through February 2018.

WHY: A gap between the rails near the entrance way to the slide poses an entrapment hazard to young children.

INCIDENTS: One report of a gap between the rails that poses an entrapment hazard. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 150.

FOR MORE: Call Play and Park Structures at 800-809-4181 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to service@playandpark.com or visit www.playandpark.com and click on "FAQ's" for more information.

POTTERY WHEEL KITS

DETAILS: Pottery wheel kits sold under the Michaels private brand Creatology. The 16-piece kit includes a battery-operated pottery wheel, two bags of clay, four molding tools, six paints, two paint brushes, and a sponge. The recalled pottery wheel kits are blue and have SKU number 078859 and one of the following UPC codes printed on the barcode on the back of the box: 0400100663462, 0042409006603, 0042409006702, 0042409006757, 0069545670017, or 0886946767692. They were sold at Michaels stores and at www.michaels.com from August 2011 through February 2018.

WHY: The battery compartment in the pottery wheel kit can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

INCIDENTS: One report of overheating, and one report of a fire in the battery compartment in the pottery wheel kits. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 263,000.

FOR MORE: Call Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.michaels.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

ART KITS

DETAILS: Spin art kits sold under the Michaels private brand Creatology. The 34-piece kit includes one battery operated spin art wheel with cover, paint, paint brushes, and paper. The recalled art kits are blue and have SKU number 197861 and one of the following UPC codes printed on the barcode on the box: 042409093252, 042409930601, 042409093115, 042409093061, 042409931141, 069545093113, or 400100663486. They were sold at Michaels stores nationwide and at www.michaels.com from August 2011 through February 2018.

WHY: The battery compartment in the spin art kit can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of battery compartments overheating in the spin art kits. No injuries have been reported

HOW MANY: About 110,000.

FOR MORE: Call Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.michaels.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

CRAYONS

DETAILS: This recall involves Colorations brand 200 extra-large crayon sets, including 25 red crayons. The extra-large crayons measure about 4.5 inches long and .5 inches in diameter. The crayons were packaged in a purple and yellow box with the Colorations logo printed on the box. They were sold exclusively at DiscountSchoolSupply.com from June 2017 through October 2017.

WHY: The red crayons in the multicolor sets can contain glass, posing a laceration hazard to the user.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of a red crayon with glass in it. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 2,200.

FOR MORE: Call Discount School Supply at 800-338-4430 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to recall@discountschoolsupply.com, or visit www.discountschoolsupply.com and click on "Product Safety" for more information.