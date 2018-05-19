Long Beach Pride: AHF Bus to Highlight Condoms as “Lifesaver” as STDs Skyrocket in California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2018--AIDS Healthcare Foundation ( AHF ), the largest global AIDS organization, is proud to join the LGBTQ community in celebrating the 2018 Gay Pride season through its participation in over two dozen Pride events across the country—in many locations, with its new “Lifesaver” buses wrapped with a lighthearted and colorful condom and Pride-themed graphic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005599/en/

LIFESAVER: The artwork and symbol for AHF’s 2018 Pride season features a rendering of an unfurled condom (horizontal, with no human or body visible) placed on a colorful red background. The condom has six multi-colored bands echoing the iconic rainbow flag, a symbol used by LGBTQ communities for decades AND it also evokes or suggests a roll of equally iconic Lifesaver candies. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Next up for AHF—Long Beach (CA) Pride Parade:

AHF condom “Lifesaver” contingent in the LONG BEACH PRIDE PARADE Date: SUNDAY, MAY 20th Ocean Blvd. & Lindero Ave., Long Beach, CA 90803 Parade Step off begins at 10:30am (AHF contingent to arrive @ 9:30am)

NEWS DESKS: In light of the alarming new report on the explosion of STD rates in California (released Monday 5/14 by the CA Department of Health), consider getting a B-roll shot of AHF’s condom “ Lifesaver ” bus.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ged Kenslea, AHF, 323-791-5526 (m), gedk@aidshealth.org

This year AHF is hailing condoms as a “Lifesaver” in the Pride artwork for our messaging, placards, posters and buses—all the more timely given the unfortunate explosion of STD rates in California and nationwide.

The “Lifesaver” artwork for AHF’s 2018 Pride season features a simple rendering of an unfurled condom (horizontal, with no human or body visible) placed on a colorful red background. The condom itself has six multi-colored bands echoing the iconic rainbow flag, a symbol used by LGBTQ communities for decades and an ever-present feature at Pride celebrations and parades around the globe. At the same time, the six bands of color on the condom also evoke or suggest a roll of equally iconic Lifesaver candies. Text on the image, placed directly over the side of the condom simply reads, “Lifesaver.”

AHF’s choice of “Lifesaver” art and messaging for its Pride participations in Long Beach and nationwide underscores the urgent need for a return to promotion and use of condoms as an effective tool for HIV and STD prevention.

2017 STD Rates in California (from the recent CA Department of Health Provisional Data Report)

Chlamydia, up 9% in 2017 in California from 2016 (218,710 cases, and the highest number since reporting began in 1990); Gonorrhea, up 16% in 2017 to 75,450 California cases, with 33% found among those under age 25; and Syphilis, up 20% to 13,605 cases—the highest number in California since 1987.

AHF has been promoting sexual health and STD screening through its innovative public awareness and billboard campaigns for the past several years in response to the overall skyrocketing rates of STDs nationwide, particularly among young people and men-who-have-sex-with-men. Last week in Los Angeles, it launched its “ Gonorrhea Alert ” billboard campaign, a nationwide effort to educate about a drug-resistant strain of the STD.

The “Gonorrhea Alert” billboard campaign is a follow up and parallels AHF’s syphilis prevention and treatment billboard campaigns that have included “ Syphilis is Serious ” billboards which launched earlier this year and the “Syphilis Explosion” outdoor advertising campaign which first starting running in 2014. That campaign was followed by AHF’s “Syphilis Tsunami” campaign which ran in Los Angeles in 2016.

To find locations for free STD/HIV screening, visit www.freestdcheck.org.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 900,000 individuals in 39 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us: @aidshealthcare.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005599/en/

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACTS:

AHF

Ged Kenslea, Senior Director, Communications

+1-323-308-1833 (work)

+1-323-791-5526 (mobile)

gedk@aidshealth.org

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN ENTERTAINMENT HEALTH AIDS INFECTIOUS DISEASES PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT PUBLIC POLICY STATE/LOCAL EVENTS/CONCERTS CONSUMER GAY & LESBIAN GENERAL HEALTH MEN

SOURCE: AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/18/2018 02:00 PM/DISC: 05/18/2018 02:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005599/en