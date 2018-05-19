Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India - Growth Opportunities and Market Forecasts | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2018--’s latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the industrial automation and instrumentation market in India from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the will grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period. The shift toward lean manufacturing is a major factor driving the market’s growth.

Automation control systems in discrete manufacturing processes have enhanced the operations process leading to sustainable development. Automated solutions and systems are experiencing continuous demand from the process and discrete manufacturers due to their preference for lean manufacturing. In the process industry, automation control systems synchronize manufacturing tasks, monitor inventory movements, ensure security, and enhance quality. These systems record the history of production, collect data about components that need to meet regulatory requirements, and organize information about warranties and returns.

In this report, Technavio highlights the virtualization of automation control systems as one of the key emerging trends in the industrial automation and instrumentation market in India:

Virtualization of automation control systems

Virtualization of automation control systems can be done using a software called hypervisors, which is a thin layer between the virtual machine and host server. The virtual machine consists of the operating system and software. By using virtual machines, different OS is operated on top of a primary operating system. There are layers in which virtualization can be applied in an industrial premise, i.e., server, storage, desktop, file, and network.

The virtualization offers benefits such as optimum resource utilization and operation as well as power cost savings. As most of the physical servers are designed to run only one OS and application at a time, it limits the performance of the server. Hence, the server is not fully utilized for majority of the time. Thus, even small data centers require multiple servers to run different applications on OS, which increases the overall cost.

“The incorporation of different industrial automation systems on a single physical server, which can be easily accessed at different locations on the plant floor using virtual machines, will lead to a reduction in the overall cost of servers. It will also enable flexibility in adopting industrial automation systems in the process and discrete industries,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Industrial automation and instrumentation market in India segmentation

This market research report segments the into the following products (industrial automation and industrial instrumentation) and end-users (process industry and discrete industry).

The process industry segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 66% of the market. The market share for this end-user is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing end-user is discrete industry, which will account for nearly 34% of the total market share by 2022.

