Global Hydraulic Equipment Market - Increasing Penetration of Digitization Boosts Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2018-- latest market research report on the offers an up-to-date analysis of the market concerning the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall global environment. The report also provides predictions for the forecast period based on an in-depth analysis of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005609/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global hydraulic equipment market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio’s latest report on the predicts a CAGR of over 3% for the market during the forecast period, 2018-2022. A major factor driving the growth of the market is the rise in building and construction activities. Construction activities have been growing around the world, particularly in emerging economies. One of the prominent growth sectors in the construction industry is the residential sector where several projects are being initiated. For instance, in 2015, the Government of India announced the Housing for All program, under which the government aims at providing affordable housing by 2022. Under this program, the government will provide tax rebates and interest waivers for home loans.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, the increasing penetration of digitization and IoT in hydraulic devices has been highlighted as one of the key emerging trends in the global market by Technavio analysts:

Increasing penetration of digitization and IoT in hydraulic devices

Though IoT applications usually hover around electric systems, IoT is also being used in fluid power systems. Hydraulic systems are increasingly adopting electronics for intelligent motion and sensors for collecting data. Manufacturers are also pushing toward digitization of hydraulic products, wherein they offer a broad portfolio of electro-hydraulics components and modules with digital interfaces and sensor intelligence. The use of new technology in hydraulic applications helps manufacturers in terms of intelligent design, configurability, and precision control for hydraulic systems. End-users can now monitor, configure, and maintain an entire machine from a single display interface.

“The integration of digital electronics with hydraulic systems provides one of the best solutions in the form of high power density and robustness of hydraulic systems and flexibility of modern control architecture. Moreover, such types of electro-hydraulic components can be easily integrated with conventional systems with just minor modifications. Similarly, IoT technology can be used for predicting hydraulic hose failure or connector leakage, which is one of the major issues with hydraulic systems,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Hydraulic equipment - segmentation analysis and forecast

This market research report segments the global market into the following applications (mobile and industrial) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Based on application, the mobile segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 65% of the market. This segment is expected to post steady growth during the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global hydraulic equipment market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 38%. This region is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005609/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING STEEL OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/18/2018 01:58 PM/DISC: 05/18/2018 01:58 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005609/en