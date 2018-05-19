Saudi arrests activists who campaigned for women's driving

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rights activists say at least six people who have campaigned for human rights in Saudi Arabia, including four women who pushed for the right to drive, have been detained in Saudi Arabia.

The arrests come just six weeks before Saudi Arabia is set to lift the world's only ban on women driving on June 24.

One activist, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of repercussion, says five of those detained were arrested on Tuesday and the sixth was detained on Thursday. Several more are feared to be detained and others have been banned from traveling abroad.

Among those detained since Tuesday is Loujain al-Hathloul, who was previously arrested in late 2014 for more than 70 days for criticizing the government online and pushing for the right to drive.