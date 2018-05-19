French club Lyon files complaints over stadium damages

LYON, France (AP) — French club Lyon has filed several complaints against Marseille fans following damages to its stadium during Wednesday's Europa League final.

The club listed extended damages in a statement Friday, including to doors, turnstiles, lights and the video surveillance system.

Lyon also said 105 damaged seats needed replacing, all of them located in the area where Marseille fans gathered during the final against Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side won 3-0.

Goods were stolen from some food and merchandise shops, and pyrotechnic distress flares launched before the match by Marseille fans caused "important damages" to the roof of the stadium. Flares landed on the pitch, Lyon said.

Lyon is among Marseille's big rivals in the French league and there is ongoing hostility between their fans. Leading up to the game, the presidents of the two clubs exchanged barbs.

Lyon added that the stadium's staff is working on properly restoring the Groupama Stadium for Saturday's final league game against Nice.

Lyon is in third place and hoping to finish in the top three to secure direct entry into the Champions League. But it faces competition from Monaco and Marseille.