Former Deere factory manager in China loses court appeal

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court says a former Deere & Co. factory manager cannot sue the company under the Iowa Civil Rights Act because he worked and lived in China when he was disciplined for having sexual relationships with younger Chinese women who also worked at the factory.

The ruling Friday establishes for the first time that the Iowa Civil Rights Act doesn't apply to circumstances occurring outside the state.

The decision means Matthew Jahnke's lawsuit will be dismissed. Jahnke sued Illinois-based Deere alleging discrimination for demoting him and moving him back to Iowa from China after concluding the sexual relationships violated company policy.

Jahnke was 60 and the women were ages 28 and 36.

He alleged he was disciplined more harshly than the women and claimed age and sex discrimination.