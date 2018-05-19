Broadcast networks go for milk-and-cookies comfort this fall

NEW YORK (AP) — If provocative, psyche-jangling shows like "The Handmaid's Tale" are your taste, head directly to streaming or cable.

But if you're feeling the urge for milk-and-cookies comfort, broadcast television wants to help.

The upcoming TV season will bring more sitcom nostalgia in the "Roseanne" and "Will & Grace" mode, and more heartwarming dramas taking a circle-of-life page from "This Is Us."

As once-mighty broadcast ratings continue to be shredded by media alternatives, the networks are going where viewers are pointing them.

Network executives say broadcasting remains the "big tent" for all viewers.