Judge apologizes to man kicked by cop, sends him to prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has apologized to a man who was kicked in the head by a police officer, and then sentenced the man to prison.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Richard Frye told 27-year-old Demarko Anderson on Thursday he was apologizing on behalf of the public. Frye then sentenced Anderson to four years in prison for aggravated menacing and carrying a concealed weapon.

A jury convicted Anderson of those charges last month, but acquitted him of a charge related to an allegation he fired a shot into an apartment building.

Anderson thanked the judge for the apology.

Columbus police officer Zachary Rosen was fired after a video surfaced of him kicking Anderson in April 2017. An arbitrator gave him his job back in March.

