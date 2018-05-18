Brazil club donates $3,000 to Venezuelan hotel staffers

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazil club has donated $3,000 to hotel staffers in Venezuela before their Copa Libertadores match because of the economic crisis in the country.

Corinthians shared a video on its social media channels showing players and directors handing envelopes to hotel staffers in Cabudare late Thursday. Club chairman Andres Sanchez said the donation was "small, but from the heart."

Venezuela is suffering from crippling hyperinflation and widespread shortages of food and medicine.

Corinthians later beat Venezuelan side Deportivo Lara 7-2 to advance in the tournament.

Earlier in the week, players from South American champion Gremio, also from Brazil, made a similar gesture in Maturin, where they beat Monagas 2-1.