PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2018--PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project in Pittsburgh that helped revitalize different areas of the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in Pittsburgh, PPG’s global headquarters city.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005044/en/

PPG (NYSE:PPG) completed a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project in Pittsburgh that helped revitalize different areas of the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. (Photo: Business Wire)

The project brought together nearly 175 PPG volunteers, who spent the day revitalizing the Zoo’s Swahili Restaurant, an African-themed mural near the carousel, The Islands and Jungle Odyssey exhibits, a sea turtle drum painting for an outdoor playground and more. PPG provided approximately $45,000 to assist with the project, including 27 gallons of PPG PAINTS™ MANOR HALL® paint products.

The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium strives to foster positive, lifelong connections between animals and people and sees more than 1 million visitors per year. Through exhibits, educational programs and conservation projects, the organization works to ensure the Earth remains a suitable home for all life by discovery of the interconnectedness of the natural world.

The Colorful Communities project used a colorful palette that included PPG Paints Honey Pot, Wild Lilac, Misty Aqua and Cornucopia to create an enjoyable and bright space for children and visitors.

“The zoo has provided residents of the Pittsburgh community and beyond with enjoyable family experiences for nearly 120 years,” said Vince Morales, PPG senior vice president and chief financial officer. “PPG is thrilled to add to our partnership with the Zoo by contributing to the beautification and revitalization of this historic wildlife treasure in our headquarters community.”

The Colorful Communities program, PPG’s signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG’s committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets – from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 125 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 4 million people in 23 countries.

PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $10.5 million in 2017, supporting hundreds of community organizations across 29 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today’s skilled workforce and develop tomorrow’s innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 130 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.8 billion in 2017. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world, Colorful Communities and PPG Paints are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc. Manor Hall is a registered trademark of PPG Architectural Finishes, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005044/en/

CONTACT: PPG

Greta Edgar, 412-434-2445

Corporate Communications

edgar@ppg.com

www.ppgcommunities.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN ENTERTAINMENT OTHER ENTERTAINMENT HOME GOODS MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS OTHER MANUFACTURING ARCHITECTURE PHILANTHROPY INTERIOR DESIGN CHILDREN RETAIL OTHER PHILANTHROPY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSUMER FAMILY FOUNDATION MEN

SOURCE: PPG

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/18/2018 10:16 AM/DISC: 05/18/2018 10:16 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005044/en