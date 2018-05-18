  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/18 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 0 .000
Connecticut 0 0 .000
Indiana 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Dallas 0 0 .000
Las Vegas 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000
Phoenix 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000

___

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Indiana at Washington, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 9 p.m.<