Taiwan grabs silver in 7th Asian Junior Women's Softball Championship

Taiwan's national softball team finished second to win silver at the 7th Asian Junior Women's Softball Championship, which concluded in the Philippines on Friday.

The team lost 0-4 to their Japanese opponents in the final playoff of the six-day tournament, which was held at the Villages Softball Field in Clark, Pampanga, Philippines, this week.

Head coach Tseng Hsin-chang (曾信彰) told CNA after the match that he was satisfied with the team's overall performance, especially in an earlier game against China, whom they defeated 4-2 to reach the final on Friday.

Tseng said his players possess the skills, but still fell behind the Japanese in terms of the concept of batting, pitching and defensive play.

Taiwan's team members were drafted from five different schools, including National Puli Industrial Vocational Senior High School in Nantou County and Shilin High School of Commerce in Taipei.

Teams competing in the event represented Japan, Taiwan, China, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, India and host nation the Philippines.

Despite Friday's lost, Taiwan managed to qualify as one of the top three countries for the 2019 WBSC Junior Women's World Championships, which will take place in Irvine, California, in August, 2019.