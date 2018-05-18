CURE Media Group Announces Christine Stone as the Winner of the 2018 Extraordinary Healer® Award for Oncology Nursing

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2018--CURE Media Group, the nation’s leading consumer digital and print media enterprise focused entirely on patients with cancer, has selected Christine Stone, M.S.N, RN, OCN, of Inova Loudoun Hospital as the winner of the 2018 CURE ® Extraordinary Healer® Award for Oncology Nursing.

“We are honored to recognize Christine Stone for this year’s Extraordinary Healer®,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of CURE Media Group. “Stone goes above and beyond the call of duty each day to help each of her patients, their families and caregivers.”

Stone is an oncology nurse navigator at Inova Loudoun Hospital’s Life with Cancer program, the psychosocial and educational arm of the Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Falls Church, Virginia. Prior to her current role, she has dedicated her 27 years of nursing in the oncology field. Stone says that she learns something every day from her patients as she walks along the journey with them.

Stone was recognized last evening at an awards gala in conjunction with the Oncology Nursing Society’s (ONS) Annual Congress. She was presented her award by Robin Roberts, co-anchor of “Good Morning America,” best-selling author and cancer survivor who also served as the event’s keynote speaker.

Founded in 2007, the Extraordinary Healer® Award for Oncology Nursing has received over 1,000 nominations and continues to grow each year. The winners and essays honored over the past 11 years have included men and women, adults and children, representing a variety of cancer centers and hospitals in many states. The 2018 finalists were Elizabeth Davis, B.S.N, RN, CPN, and Jackie Miller, B.S.N, RN, OCN.

For more information about the 2018 Extraordinary Healer® Award for Oncology Nursing reception, visit https://www.curetoday.com/eh2018.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as CURE Connections®; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE ® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates Inc. family of businesses, which includes the acclaimed OncLive® ( http://www.www.onclive.com ) platform of resources for the practicing oncologist. For more information, visit http://www.curetoday.com or http://www.mjhassoc.com.

About Merck

For more than a century, Merck, a leading global biopharmaceutical company known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases. Through our prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, we work with customers and operate in more than 140 countries to deliver innovative health solutions. We also demonstrate our commitment to increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to advance the prevention and treatment of diseases that threaten people and communities around the world - including cancer, cardio-metabolic diseases, emerging animal diseases, Alzheimer’s disease and infectious diseases including HIV and Ebola. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Amgen’s Commitment to Oncology

Amgen Oncology is committed to helping patients take on some of the toughest cancers, such as those that have been resistant to drugs, those that progress rapidly through the body and those where limited treatment options exist. Amgen’s supportive care treatments help patients combat certain side effects of strong chemotherapy, and our targeted medicines and immunotherapies focus on more than a dozen different malignancies, ranging from blood cancers to solid tumors. With decades of experience providing therapies for cancer patients, Amgen continues to grow its portfolio of innovative and biosimilar oncology medicines.

