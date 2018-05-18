WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--ITALIAN OPEN

ROME — Rafael Nadal overcomes a poor first set and a partisan crowd to beat Fabio Fognini 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 and reach the Italian Open semifinals. Next: Novak Djokovic or Kei Nishikori. On the women's side, defending champion Elina Svitolina defeats Angelique Kerber a sixth straight time. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 170 words, photos. Will be updated.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

NERVESA DELLA BATTAGLIA, Italy — Simon Yates will attempt to remain in the lead of the Giro d'Italia after the 13th stage, a flat 180-kilometer leg from Ferrara to Nervesa della Battaglia. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1600 GMT.

GLF--BYRON NELSON

DALLAS — Marc Leishman shoots a 10-under 61 on the links-style Trinity Forest course to take the first-round lead in the Byron Nelson eight shots clear of hometown star Jordan Spieth. By Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 830 words, photos.

SOC--ATLETICO-CELEBRATIONS

MADRID — Atletico Madrid celebrates its Europa League title with a parade. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1900 GMT.

Other stories:

— SOC--EUROPEAN SOCCER WEEKEND — What to watch in main competitions. SENT: 930 words, photos.

— CRI--IPL ROUNDUP — Delhi Daredevils vs. Chennai Super Kings. Match starts at 1430 GMT.

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY — Lam double as Hurricanes beat Reds 38-34. SENT: 300 words.

— TEN--US OPEN STADIUM — US Open set to open second roofed stadium with new Armstrong. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 660 words, photos.

— SOC--WCUP-MOMENTS-BRAZIL'S FINEST — Captain's strike caps glorious Brazil in 1970. By Pan Pylas. SENT: 230 words, photos.

— HKN--LIGHTNING-CAPITALS — Vasilevskiy, Lightning top Caps 4-2 to even East final 2-all. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 780 words, photos.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Price goes all the way in Red Sox's 6-2 win over Orioles. SENT: 1,400 words, photos.

