Improving Organic Traffic with Quantzig’s Digital Analytics - Request a Solution Demo Now!

Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest digital analytics study on the non-store retailing industry. A renowned client in the non-store retailing sector wanted to understand the modern retail trends and examine the user behavior on their websites, mobile sites, and applications.

According to the digital analytics experts at Quantzig, “Companies in the non-store retailing sector can provide a continual online experience to the customers with the help of digital analytics.”

Companies who are involved in the selling of goods and services without the presence of a physical store are known as non-store retailing companies. In spite of the global inflation and recession, retail companies the non-store retailing market are preparing to reform their business models to understand the art and science of serving the customers’ demands. The development of non-store retailing can be credited to factors like increasing GDP, growing disposable income, and consumer spending.



The digital analytics solution presented by Quantzig helped the non-store retailing industry client to understand the pain points of the customers and consequently assign their marketing campaigns to examine the user reviews and ratings. With our help, the client was able to optimize their customer experiences and generate better ROI.

This digital analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand the customer behavior and anticipate customer movements Analyze their business performance and the engagements taking place on websites

This digital analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Categorizing the customers into potential segments Streamlining their marketing resources



