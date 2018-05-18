A Sustainable Packaging Materials Supplier Developed New Packaging Solutions – Request a Proposal Now | Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new industry risk assessment study on the sustainable packaging industry. A leading sustainable packaging materials supplier wanted a detailed report on the new opportunities, entry barriers, risks, and competition in the sustainable packaging market.

According to the sustainable packaging industry experts at Infiniti, “The increasing applications of sustainable packaging is expected to work in the favor of the market in the near future.”

The growth in environmental concerns and mounting awareness about the use of eco-friendly products is anticipated to influence the growth of the global sustainable packaging materials market. Some other factors like strict governmental policies for the safety of the environment coupled with the obtainability of incentives and regulatory support from the government. Also, the demand for sustainable packaging of food products from the food and beverage industry is expected to be a crucial growth driver for this sector. As the demand for sustainable packaging slowly increases, manufacturers and packaging designers of sustainable packaging are on the lookout for new technological innovations to boost their sustainable packaging designs.

The industry risk assessment solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to identify and evaluate major industry risks. The client was able to adopt and implement suitable risk mitigation strategies and develop new packaging solutions.

This industry risk assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This industry risk assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

