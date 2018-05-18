Police respond to The Trump National Doral resort after reports of a shooting inside the resort Friday, May 18, 2018 in Doral, Fla. A man shouting ab
Police tape off an area by the Trump National Doral resort after reports of a shooting inside the resort Friday, May 18, 2018 in Doral, Fla. A man sh
Police respond to The Trump National Doral resort after reports of a shooting inside the resort Friday, May 18, 2018 in Doral, Fla. A man shouting ab
DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Police chief says shooting suspect at Miami-area Trump resort tried to 'ambush' officers but lost gunfight.