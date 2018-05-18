Politicians, lawyers and lecturer in new Malaysian Cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has unveiled a mix of senior politicians, lawyers and a lecturer in his new Cabinet after a stunning electoral victory last week.

Mahathir, 92, led a four-party alliance to oust the National Front coalition that has been in power since independence from Britain in 1957 on the back of pledges to fight corruption and institute reforms.

Mahathir on Friday named an initial Cabinet of 13 ministries. He had earlier announced he would hold the education portfolio but backtracked to honor his alliance's pledge that the prime minister would not hold another ministerial post.

His office said the Cabinet, comprising three female ministers, two lawyers, a former deputy prime minister, a lecturer and senior opposition politicians, will be sworn in on Monday.