KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2018--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Price Park, its latest community of single-family homes located in Mandarin. Price Park is convenient to Interstate 295 and Interstate 95 for an easy commute to downtown Jacksonville.

Residents at Price Park can enjoy the community’s proximity to Southside Boulevard, which provides quick access to dining establishments and shopping at The Avenues. Nearby Losco Park offers a variety of recreational facilities, including playscapes, grills, picnic shelters and soccer fields.

Homebuyers at Price Park can choose from seven distinct home designs that range in size from 1,769 to 3,016 square feet and include up to six bedrooms and three baths. Featuring such desirable design characteristics as spacious great rooms and ample storage space, the KB homes at Price Park are priced to start from the mid-$200,000s, with no CDD fees. Cul-de-sac homesites are available.

The KB homes offered at Price Park will be built to current ENERGY STAR® guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient and can potentially save homebuyers money on their monthly utility bills, as compared to other typical new and resale homes in the area. The energy-saving features included in the KB homes at Price Park are estimated to save homeowners from $1,056 to $1,668 in annual energy costs, depending on the floor plan.

KB Home will host a grand opening celebration for Price Park on Saturday, May 19th and Sunday, May 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. where attendees can tour the two elegantly appointed model homes. In addition, on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., guests can enjoy refreshments and family entertainment.

The Price Park sales office is located at 9756 Price Park Drive in Jacksonville. From I-95 North take Exit 339/US-1 North and turn left on Shad Road. Then turn right on Hood Road and the community will be located on the right. Price Park is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information about Price Park, or KB Home’s other new home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

