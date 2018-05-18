Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 18, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;WSW;8;79%;68%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;95;81;Sunshine, less humid;96;82;NNW;7;35%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, warm;93;68;Unseasonably hot;98;68;NNE;10;18%;4%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;66;57;Spotty showers;64;58;NE;11;73%;95%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;58;47;Periods of sunshine;63;50;NW;8;75%;14%;3

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. rain;58;45;A shower in the a.m.;59;44;ESE;11;55%;80%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, nice;84;62;Sunny and pleasant;82;62;SSW;6;24%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;63;31;Sunny, but cool;55;34;ESE;7;35%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Thunderstorms;77;53;Partly sunny;68;46;SSW;12;69%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Clouds breaking;88;64;Mostly sunny;83;65;E;7;48%;4%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;63;54;Showers around;64;55;WSW;17;73%;85%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;98;70;Plenty of sunshine;101;72;WNW;9;15%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;89;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;WSW;5;78%;65%;4

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;92;72;A t-storm around;90;70;SSW;6;60%;76%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;78;A t-storm around;93;79;S;6;70%;64%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;68;57;Partly sunny;71;59;W;8;69%;32%;10

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, nice;82;61;Partly sunny;81;61;SE;5;36%;56%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;76;56;Partly sunny, nice;74;54;NNE;7;60%;31%;9

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;68;50;A t-storm in spots;71;47;NE;6;45%;40%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;66;49;Cloudy;66;49;SE;5;73%;66%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;81;59;A p.m. t-storm;81;55;W;8;60%;73%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;72;53;Partly sunny;75;53;N;8;57%;32%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;61;42;Partly sunny;62;47;N;5;67%;6%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;80;54;Partly sunny;76;55;ENE;5;60%;44%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;73;53;Periods of sun;77;54;ESE;5;53%;34%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers around;63;51;Mostly sunny;61;47;SSW;9;74%;28%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;86;63;Some sun, a t-storm;85;63;N;5;47%;68%;6

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;70;57;Clouds and sun;66;57;NE;20;59%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hotter;102;72;Sunshine, summerlike;104;74;NNE;11;21%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of sun, warm;77;59;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;58;N;8;33%;28%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;81;66;A t-storm in spots;81;67;E;4;64%;64%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;102;82;More sun than clouds;102;84;SSE;9;54%;26%;11

Chicago, United States;A shower in the p.m.;65;56;A little a.m. rain;66;51;NE;8;92%;66%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A heavy p.m. t-storm;85;76;A p.m. t-storm;85;76;SSW;7;80%;90%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;65;49;Partly sunny;64;45;SW;6;53%;7%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;74;67;Sunny and beautiful;74;67;NNW;11;83%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A shower in the a.m.;95;74;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;73;SSE;15;54%;7%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, a shower;91;73;Partly sunny;88;74;SSE;11;70%;32%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;104;83;A t-storm around;106;83;ENE;5;27%;40%;12

Denver, United States;A severe t-storm;70;47;Showers and t-storms;49;40;N;8;88%;72%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;88;80;A t-storm in spots;91;79;S;7;64%;65%;4

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;93;72;Inc. clouds;90;75;SSE;5;59%;44%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;62;45;Partly sunny;67;51;S;11;60%;25%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cool;67;53;Morning showers;62;51;NNE;7;70%;97%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;69;60;Periods of sun;68;60;ENE;12;75%;7%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;98;81;Clouds and sun;95;81;SSE;8;66%;44%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;72;49;Mostly sunny;70;47;SE;6;53%;6%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;83;71;Showers and t-storms;82;72;ESE;7;83%;79%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Cooler;64;44;Partly sunny;65;46;NW;12;38%;1%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;78;A thunderstorm;93;79;SW;4;76%;78%;8

Hong Kong, China;Some brightening;90;79;Partial sunshine;90;78;S;6;72%;11%;11

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;85;72;Partly sunny, breezy;85;72;ENE;19;56%;35%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;103;78;Mostly sunny and hot;102;80;S;6;36%;4%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm around;95;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;68;NNE;10;42%;50%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;More clouds than sun;81;67;Partly sunny, warm;80;64;ENE;5;67%;70%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;91;75;Spotty showers;91;77;NNE;6;71%;89%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;105;82;Sunny and very warm;99;83;N;9;34%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;68;46;Partly sunny;65;46;NNE;8;62%;42%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;71;50;A t-storm in spots;66;46;NW;4;53%;77%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;100;83;Hazy sun, very hot;106;81;W;9;20%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A morning t-storm;79;62;Thundershowers;78;62;SSW;5;75%;90%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;108;81;Sunny and very warm;110;82;NW;7;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;78;55;A t-storm in spots;74;55;N;7;66%;69%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;84;77;Showers and t-storms;84;78;E;15;70%;75%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;91;73;A thunderstorm;88;73;WSW;6;72%;63%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;78;A t-storm or two;97;79;SSW;10;73%;71%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;74;NNW;4;81%;66%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;62;27;Showers and t-storms;58;30;ENE;7;33%;75%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers around;88;78;A thunderstorm;88;77;SW;7;75%;74%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;69;63;Clearing;70;63;SSE;6;72%;25%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;73;56;Sunny and delightful;77;58;NNW;6;61%;13%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;64;46;Mostly sunny;68;46;ESE;5;49%;1%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;71;59;Low clouds, then sun;72;58;S;6;66%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;86;75;Sun and clouds, nice;87;75;SSW;7;69%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;75;56;Periods of sun;77;57;ESE;4;51%;44%;10

Male, Maldives;A t-storm or two;86;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;83;SSW;9;75%;82%;2

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;86;76;A shower or two;87;75;SE;4;79%;93%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sunshine;93;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;80;ESE;6;51%;61%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;62;47;Partly sunny;58;49;W;8;69%;33%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;85;57;Partly sunny;84;61;SE;4;33%;38%;15

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;84;75;Showers and t-storms;80;76;ESE;11;82%;91%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Some sun, a t-storm;73;52;Showers and t-storms;65;41;N;11;76%;77%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;86;79;A t-storm around;85;79;SW;12;76%;87%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;60;53;A shower or two;58;54;SSW;12;76%;76%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partial sunshine;62;47;Afternoon rain;60;51;SSE;6;48%;94%;4

Moscow, Russia;A t-storm in spots;77;57;A little p.m. rain;66;42;NNW;10;79%;78%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;93;85;Hazy and humid;93;85;SW;9;68%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;76;55;Clouds and sun;76;58;ENE;7;65%;55%;8

New York, United States;Occasional rain;63;52;Rain and drizzle;63;62;S;7;80%;75%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;95;68;Hot with some sun;96;72;W;8;21%;1%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;50;28;Cloudy and colder;40;29;WNW;20;77%;52%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;79;60;Cooler;66;54;NNW;11;57%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, warmer;69;40;Mostly sunny;71;43;S;7;38%;0%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;64;41;Rain and drizzle;62;50;S;11;53%;99%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;85;80;A morning shower;86;79;ESE;12;76%;75%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;76;Showers and t-storms;84;76;SE;7;82%;83%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;83;73;A p.m. t-storm;84;75;E;7;77%;66%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny;67;45;Mostly sunny;68;49;NE;7;61%;1%;8

Perth, Australia;Sunny and beautiful;75;54;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;E;7;44%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;94;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;SW;4;71%;63%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;88;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;ESE;10;79%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun, a shower;92;73;An afternoon shower;94;74;ESE;6;44%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;69;48;Showers and t-storms;71;51;E;5;59%;64%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;78;47;Partly sunny;76;52;E;6;50%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;66;53;Afternoon rain;68;52;S;6;69%;87%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;73;58;A t-storm around;73;57;SSW;7;72%;44%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;83;75;A morning shower;85;72;SE;7;71%;62%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;45;39;Periods of rain;47;37;SSW;18;72%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;69;52;Periods of sun;66;50;N;12;42%;0%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;84;72;A t-storm around;88;69;NW;5;60%;74%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;96;75;A shower in the a.m.;93;76;NNE;7;26%;55%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;Nice with sunshine;78;58;NNW;4;61%;29%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Heavy p.m. showers;72;48;Cooler;61;44;NNW;13;49%;3%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clouds break;63;54;Clouds, then sun;62;53;W;15;71%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;63;Showers and t-storms;76;63;SSE;5;79%;82%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;75;A stray shower;81;75;E;15;76%;72%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;74;65;A t-storm in spots;74;65;SW;4;98%;69%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy;78;59;Some brightening;79;55;ENE;10;27%;8%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;69;45;Plenty of sunshine;75;46;E;4;24%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a shower;83;72;A p.m. shower or two;83;71;N;8;76%;79%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;78;53;Plenty of sunshine;81;54;N;5;60%;30%;10

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun, nice;69;55;Some sun, pleasant;73;53;NE;4;66%;44%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler in the p.m.;77;52;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;ESE;7;51%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Overcast and warm;90;70;Rain and drizzle;77;64;E;10;71%;93%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A t-storm in spots;88;80;W;5;77%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;75;55;Showers and t-storms;69;51;SSW;6;67%;76%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;73;A shower in places;83;75;E;15;70%;66%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sunshine;65;41;Partly sunny;71;48;SW;6;27%;0%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;69;51;Mostly sunny;67;51;WSW;6;65%;9%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clearing and hot;93;78;Partly sunny and hot;94;79;NNE;6;59%;44%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A t-storm in spots;64;50;Periods of sun;64;49;WNW;11;46%;1%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;81;58;Increasing clouds;77;59;SSE;9;42%;31%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;84;55;High clouds and warm;82;59;NE;8;44%;54%;6

Tehran, Iran;More sun than clouds;75;57;Nice with sunshine;77;60;SE;8;26%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, summerlike;103;78;Unseasonably hot;96;72;N;9;34%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;72;59;Sun, some clouds;81;59;ENE;4;53%;27%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;80;71;A shower or t-storm;81;56;NNW;9;54%;59%;8

Toronto, Canada;High clouds, cooler;57;46;Rain tapering off;55;50;NNE;14;83%;89%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;80;69;Sunshine and breezy;83;67;E;17;62%;9%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;74;60;A shower or two;74;63;ENE;9;60%;66%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;79;48;Mostly cloudy;74;44;E;6;25%;2%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Turning cloudy;68;56;Turning cloudy;70;57;E;4;59%;66%;8

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;72;51;Partly sunny;75;52;NNE;5;55%;34%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;95;75;Unseasonably hot;96;76;W;5;53%;63%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;72;53;Showers and t-storms;68;42;NNE;12;62%;76%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;66;50;A shower or t-storm;70;48;NNE;10;57%;73%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;61;56;Partly sunny, breezy;63;56;NW;19;74%;27%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;77;A stray thunderstorm;96;79;SW;5;57%;55%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;77;53;Clouds and sun, warm;80;55;NE;5;38%;19%;10

