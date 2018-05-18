Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 18, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;WSW;13;79%;68%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;35;27;Sunshine, less humid;35;28;NNW;11;35%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, warm;34;20;Unseasonably hot;37;20;NNE;16;18%;4%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;19;14;Spotty showers;18;14;NE;17;73%;95%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;14;8;Periods of sunshine;17;10;NW;13;75%;14%;3

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. rain;15;7;A shower in the a.m.;15;7;ESE;18;55%;80%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;SSW;10;24%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;17;0;Sunny, but cool;13;1;ESE;12;35%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Thunderstorms;25;12;Partly sunny;20;8;SSW;19;69%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Clouds breaking;31;18;Mostly sunny;28;18;E;11;48%;4%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;17;12;Showers around;18;13;WSW;27;73%;85%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;37;21;Plenty of sunshine;38;22;WNW;14;15%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;WSW;8;78%;65%;4

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;33;22;A t-storm around;32;21;SSW;10;60%;76%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;A t-storm around;34;26;S;10;70%;64%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;20;14;Partly sunny;22;15;W;12;69%;32%;10

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;Partly sunny;27;16;SE;8;36%;56%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;25;14;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;NNE;11;60%;31%;9

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;20;10;A t-storm in spots;22;8;NE;9;45%;40%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;19;10;Cloudy;19;9;SE;9;73%;66%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;A p.m. t-storm;27;13;W;13;60%;73%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;22;12;Partly sunny;24;12;N;13;57%;32%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;16;5;Partly sunny;17;8;N;8;67%;6%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;26;12;Partly sunny;24;13;ENE;8;60%;44%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;23;12;Periods of sun;25;12;ESE;8;53%;34%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers around;17;10;Mostly sunny;16;9;SSW;15;74%;28%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;30;17;Some sun, a t-storm;29;17;N;8;47%;68%;6

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;21;14;Clouds and sun;19;14;NE;32;59%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hotter;39;22;Sunshine, summerlike;40;23;NNE;18;21%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of sun, warm;25;15;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;15;N;13;33%;28%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;19;A t-storm in spots;27;20;E;6;64%;64%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;39;28;More sun than clouds;39;29;SSE;15;54%;26%;11

Chicago, United States;A shower in the p.m.;19;13;A little a.m. rain;19;11;NE;12;92%;66%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A heavy p.m. t-storm;29;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;SSW;11;80%;90%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;18;10;Partly sunny;18;7;SW;10;53%;7%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;24;19;Sunny and beautiful;24;19;NNW;17;83%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A shower in the a.m.;35;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;34;23;SSE;23;54%;7%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, a shower;33;23;Partly sunny;31;23;SSE;18;70%;32%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;40;28;A t-storm around;41;29;ENE;8;27%;40%;12

Denver, United States;A severe t-storm;21;8;Showers and t-storms;10;4;N;13;88%;72%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;31;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;S;11;64%;65%;4

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;34;22;Inc. clouds;32;24;SSE;9;59%;44%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;16;7;Partly sunny;19;11;S;17;60%;25%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cool;19;12;Morning showers;17;11;NNE;12;70%;97%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;20;16;Periods of sun;20;16;ENE;19;75%;7%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;37;27;Clouds and sun;35;27;SSE;13;66%;44%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;22;9;Mostly sunny;21;9;SE;10;53%;6%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;28;22;Showers and t-storms;28;22;ESE;11;83%;79%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Cooler;18;7;Partly sunny;18;8;NW;19;38%;1%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;25;A thunderstorm;34;26;SW;7;76%;78%;8

Hong Kong, China;Some brightening;32;26;Partial sunshine;32;26;S;10;72%;11%;11

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny, breezy;29;22;ENE;30;56%;35%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;39;26;Mostly sunny and hot;39;26;S;10;36%;4%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm around;35;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;20;NNE;16;42%;50%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;More clouds than sun;27;19;Partly sunny, warm;27;18;ENE;8;67%;70%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;33;24;Spotty showers;33;25;NNE;10;71%;89%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;41;28;Sunny and very warm;37;28;N;15;34%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;20;8;Partly sunny;19;8;NNE;13;62%;42%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;22;10;A t-storm in spots;19;8;NW;7;53%;77%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;38;28;Hazy sun, very hot;41;27;W;14;20%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A morning t-storm;26;16;Thundershowers;26;17;SSW;8;75%;90%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;42;27;Sunny and very warm;43;28;NW;11;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;25;13;A t-storm in spots;23;13;N;11;66%;69%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;29;25;Showers and t-storms;29;26;E;25;70%;75%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;33;23;A thunderstorm;31;23;WSW;9;72%;63%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;26;A t-storm or two;36;26;SSW;16;73%;71%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;NNW;6;81%;66%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;17;-3;Showers and t-storms;15;-1;ENE;11;33%;75%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers around;31;25;A thunderstorm;31;25;SW;11;75%;74%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;21;17;Clearing;21;17;SSE;10;72%;25%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;23;14;Sunny and delightful;25;15;NNW;10;61%;13%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;18;8;Mostly sunny;20;8;ESE;8;49%;1%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;22;15;Low clouds, then sun;22;15;S;10;66%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;Sun and clouds, nice;30;24;SSW;11;69%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;24;14;Periods of sun;25;14;ESE;6;51%;44%;10

Male, Maldives;A t-storm or two;30;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;28;SSW;14;75%;82%;2

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;30;24;A shower or two;31;24;SE;7;79%;93%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sunshine;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;ESE;10;51%;61%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;16;8;Partly sunny;14;10;W;13;69%;33%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;Partly sunny;29;16;SE;7;33%;38%;15

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;29;24;Showers and t-storms;27;24;ESE;18;82%;91%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Some sun, a t-storm;23;11;Showers and t-storms;18;5;N;18;76%;77%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;30;26;A t-storm around;30;26;SW;19;76%;87%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;15;12;A shower or two;15;12;SSW;19;76%;76%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partial sunshine;16;8;Afternoon rain;16;11;SSE;9;48%;94%;4

Moscow, Russia;A t-storm in spots;25;14;A little p.m. rain;19;5;NNW;16;79%;78%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;34;29;Hazy and humid;34;29;SW;15;68%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;24;13;Clouds and sun;25;15;ENE;11;65%;55%;8

New York, United States;Occasional rain;17;11;Rain and drizzle;17;17;S;11;80%;75%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;35;20;Hot with some sun;35;22;W;13;21%;1%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;10;-2;Cloudy and colder;4;-1;WNW;32;77%;52%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;26;16;Cooler;19;12;NNW;17;57%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, warmer;21;5;Mostly sunny;22;6;S;11;38%;0%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;18;5;Rain and drizzle;17;10;S;17;53%;99%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;30;27;A morning shower;30;26;ESE;19;76%;75%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;SE;12;82%;83%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;29;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;E;11;77%;66%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny;19;7;Mostly sunny;20;10;NE;12;61%;1%;8

Perth, Australia;Sunny and beautiful;24;12;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;E;12;44%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SW;6;71%;63%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;ESE;16;79%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun, a shower;33;23;An afternoon shower;34;23;ESE;10;44%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;21;9;Showers and t-storms;22;10;E;8;59%;64%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;26;9;Partly sunny;25;11;E;9;50%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;19;11;Afternoon rain;20;11;S;9;69%;87%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;23;15;A t-storm around;23;14;SSW;11;72%;44%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;28;24;A morning shower;29;22;SE;11;71%;62%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;7;4;Periods of rain;9;3;SSW;29;72%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;21;11;Periods of sun;19;10;N;19;42%;0%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;22;A t-storm around;31;20;NW;8;60%;74%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;35;24;A shower in the a.m.;34;24;NNE;12;26%;55%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;Nice with sunshine;25;14;NNW;7;61%;29%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Heavy p.m. showers;22;9;Cooler;16;7;NNW;21;49%;3%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clouds break;17;12;Clouds, then sun;17;12;W;25;71%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;25;17;SSE;8;79%;82%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;24;A stray shower;27;24;E;24;76%;72%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;23;19;A t-storm in spots;23;18;SW;6;98%;69%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy;26;15;Some brightening;26;13;ENE;16;27%;8%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;Plenty of sunshine;24;8;E;6;24%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a shower;29;22;A p.m. shower or two;28;22;N;12;76%;79%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;12;Plenty of sunshine;27;12;N;8;60%;30%;10

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun, nice;20;13;Some sun, pleasant;23;12;NE;7;66%;44%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler in the p.m.;25;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;ESE;11;51%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Overcast and warm;32;21;Rain and drizzle;25;18;E;16;71%;93%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;31;27;W;7;77%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;24;13;Showers and t-storms;20;10;SSW;10;67%;76%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower in places;28;24;E;23;70%;66%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sunshine;18;5;Partly sunny;22;9;SW;10;27%;0%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;20;11;Mostly sunny;20;10;WSW;10;65%;9%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clearing and hot;34;25;Partly sunny and hot;35;26;NNE;10;59%;44%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A t-storm in spots;18;10;Periods of sun;18;9;WNW;18;46%;1%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;27;14;Increasing clouds;25;15;SSE;14;42%;31%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;29;13;High clouds and warm;28;15;NE;12;44%;54%;6

Tehran, Iran;More sun than clouds;24;14;Nice with sunshine;25;16;SE;13;26%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, summerlike;39;26;Unseasonably hot;36;22;N;14;34%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;22;15;Sun, some clouds;27;15;ENE;7;53%;27%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;27;22;A shower or t-storm;27;13;NNW;14;54%;59%;8

Toronto, Canada;High clouds, cooler;14;8;Rain tapering off;13;10;NNE;22;83%;89%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;27;20;Sunshine and breezy;28;19;E;27;62%;9%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;23;16;A shower or two;23;17;ENE;15;60%;66%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;26;9;Mostly cloudy;23;7;E;10;25%;2%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Turning cloudy;20;13;Turning cloudy;21;14;E;7;59%;66%;8

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;22;11;Partly sunny;24;11;NNE;9;55%;34%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;35;24;Unseasonably hot;36;24;W;8;53%;63%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;22;12;Showers and t-storms;20;6;NNE;19;62%;76%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;19;10;A shower or t-storm;21;9;NNE;17;57%;73%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;16;13;Partly sunny, breezy;17;13;NW;30;74%;27%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;25;A stray thunderstorm;36;26;SW;9;57%;55%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;25;12;Clouds and sun, warm;27;13;NE;8;38%;19%;10

