KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2018--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago, a new community of one- and two-story homes in the desirable Rancho Del Lago master-planned community in Vail. Adjacent to the Rincon and Catalina Mountains and featuring expansive views, Estates at Rancho Del Lago also provides easy access via Interstate 10 to downtown Tucson and the greater Tucson area, as well as to several nearby shopping, dining and entertainment destinations.

Located within the Vail School District, Estates at Rancho Del Lago is convenient to major thoroughfares that connect the community to surrounding employment centers, such as Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, the University of Arizona, Raytheon, and Tech Parks Arizona. The spectacular Del Lago Golf Club is just minutes away, and fitness-inclined residents can enjoy the nearby biking and hiking trails. Nature enthusiasts can take advantage of the community’s proximity to The Arizona National Scenic Trail, Saguaro National Park and Coronado National Forest, which offer wilderness hiking, camping, and more.

The six one- and two-story home designs available at Estates at Rancho Del Lago range in size from 1,576 to 2,732 square feet, can be built with up to six bedrooms and three baths, and feature open floor plans to accommodate the way families want to live. Pricing begins in the mid-$200,000s.

As part of KB Home’s unique homebuilding experience, buyers at Estates at Rancho Del Lago can personalize many aspects of their new home at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom, where they can work with KB Home’s design professionals to create the home of their dreams.

All of the KB homes offered at Estates at Rancho Del Lago will be built to current ENERGY STAR® guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient and can potentially save homebuyers money on their monthly utility bills, as compared to other typical new and resale homes in the area. The energy-saving features included in the KB homes at Estates Del Lago are estimated to save homeowners from $852 to $1,548 in annual energy costs, depending on the floor plan.

A Grand Opening celebration will take place on Saturday, May 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. KB Home’s Estates at Rancho Del Lago sales office is now open at 10253 South Wheel Spoke Lane in Vail from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. every day other than Fridays, when the office is open from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. From I-10, take Exit 279/Wentworth Road heading north. Wentworth Road becomes East Colossal Cave Road. Turn right to stay on Colossal Cave Road. Turn left on Camino Loma Alta to the sales office, located on the left.

