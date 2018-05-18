Women in Technology Announces 19th Annual Leadership Award Winners

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2018--Women in Technology (WIT), the premier organization contributing to the success of professional women in the Washington, D.C.-area technology community, announced winners of the 19 th Annual Leadership Awards on Thursday night, May 17 th. The evening celebrated the female professionals who are leaders in the technology field, recognizing the unique vision and talent that they bring to the industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005265/en/

Winners of the 19th Annual Leadership Awards celebrated on May 17, 2018 at the Sheraton Tyson's in McLean, VA. Winners are as follows (L to R): STEM Leadership– Kristie Grinnell, General Dynamics IT Women in Defense – LTG(R) Mary Legere, Accenture Federal Services Unsung Hero – Christine Lemley, Volkswagen Group of America Corporate Large Market Sector – Vicki Schmanske, Leidos Corporate Small-Market Sector – Meena Krishnan, Inoventures, LLC. WIT President, Trish Barber Government – Lynnette Madsen, National Science Foundation Small Business/Entrepreneur – Suzanne Porter-Kuchay, SPK Communications Rising Star – Christine Antonsen, GEICO Corporate Mid-Market Sector – Mile Corrigan, Noblis WIT President’s Award -Carrie Drake, OGSystems & WIT Communications Chair (Photo: Business Wire)

The Women in Technology (WIT) Annual Leadership Awards showcases the breadth of talent among women in entrepreneurial, government and corporate roles across the Washington, D.C. region.

“We are at an interesting moment in time for women leaders,” said Trish Barber, WIT president. “Through these accomplished finalists, WIT is able to inspire a conversation about what female leadership looks like and the impact women are having on their organizations. In addition to being honored at our annual reception, this year’s finalists will have the opportunity to continue the conversation and meet with the WIT board to share ideas on supporting local women leaders.”

This year's winners are as follows:

- Corporate Large Market Sector – Vicki Schmanske, Leidos

- Corporate Mid-Market Sector – Mile Corrigan, Noblis

- Corporate Small-Market Sector – Meena Krishnan, Inoventures, LLC.

- Government – Lynnette Madsen, National Science Foundation

- Rising Star – Christine Antonsen, GEICO

- Small Business/Entrepreneur – Suzanne Porter-Kuchay, SPK Communications

- STEM Leadership– Kristie Grinnell, General Dynamics IT

- Unsung Hero – Christine Lemley, Volkswagen Group of America

- Women in Defense – LTG(R) Mary Legere, Accenture Federal Services

Women in Technology's The Leadership Foundry also presented its annual Corporate Board Award to Host Hotels & Resorts. The Corporate Board Award honors a regional public company leading the way in appointing women to corporate board seats. Women hold in 4 of Host Hotels & Resorts’ 11 board seats, making gender diversity on the board 36%, a steady increase since 2012.

Finally, this year's President's Award, given to someone who has shown exemplary dedication to furthering the cause of the Women in Technology organization. This year’s award went to Carrie Drake, Chair of the Communications Committee for the work she has done to formalize the organizations communications strategy and strengthen the brand guidelines.

About Women in Technology (WIT)

Women in Technology (WIT) is a not-for-profit organization with the mission of advancing women in technology—from the classroom to the boardroom—by providing advocacy, leadership development, networking, mentoring and technology education. With nearly 1000 members in the Washington, D.C. area, WIT strives to meet its vision of being the premier organization empowering women to be architects of change in the technology industry. For more information, please visit http://www.womenintechnology.org/ or connect with us via: Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter (@WITWomen).

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005265/en/

CONTACT: Women in Technology (WIT)

Media Contact:

Reggie Kouba, 703-349-1044

staff@womenintechnology.org

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET SOFTWARE TELECOMMUNICATIONS OTHER TECHNOLOGY SECURITY MOBILE/WIRELESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSUMER

SOURCE: Women in Technology (WIT)

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/18/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/18/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005265/en