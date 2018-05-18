Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2018--On Thursday, May 17, Children’s National officially dedicated its main atrium as the Costco Wholesale Atrium in recognition of Costco’s longtime support for children in the Washington region. In a ceremony that featured Kurt Newman, MD, President and CEO of Children’s National and Joe Portera, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the Eastern and Canadian divisions of Costco Wholesale, the hospital unveiled signage honoring Costco Wholesale as one of its most generous corporate partners.

“We are thrilled to be able to honor Costco Wholesale in this special way,” said Dr. Newman. “We’re celebrating not just the company’s generosity and leadership, but also the thousands of children who are healthier today because of their support. There is no better place to recognize the depth and impact of Costco’s commitment to children’s health than in the main atrium—the heart of our hospital.”

Located centrally in the hospital’s main campus, the Costco Wholesale Atrium sees hundreds of visitors daily, including patient admissions, family and friends of patients, and volunteers. It is home to the Seacrest Studios at Children’s National – a state-of-the-art, multimedia studio that helps children heal through music, entertainment, and creative expression – and regularly hosts special performances and visits, including the First Lady’s annual holiday visit.

Since 1987, Costco has raised $25.8 million for Children’s National. In 2017, the company committed an additional $25 million to support the hospital, bringing its lifetime giving to more than $50 million. Costco was awarded Children’s National’s Corporate Honoree Award at the 2018 Children’s Ball in April.

“Supporting Children’s National has been a labor of love for our executives, employees, and members,” said Mr. Portera, who is also a member of the Corporate Advisory Council at Children’s National. “Throughout our 30-year partnership, many of our employees and members have had personal experiences at Children’s National. Our commitment honors these families and the many more who one day may need these services.”

Nationally, Costco Wholesale has been a partner with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals since 1988 and has raised more than $240 million for pediatric hospitals. In Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., Costco has supported Children’s National in numerous ways. During the company’s May is for Miracles register fundraising campaign, a paper balloon is displayed in honor of each customer who makes a donation. In 2017, the 18 warehouses and one depot located across the D.C. region raised nearly $900,000 for Children’s National. Costco also holds a regional golf tournament, which raises more than $1 million annually, and has been the exclusive sponsor of water and snacks for the Children’s National Race for Every Child since 2014.

