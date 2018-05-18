Romania, Croatia sign defense cooperation agreement

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania and Croatia have signed an agreement to cooperate in defense and security matters as they seek to bolster ties.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, on a visit to Romania, said bilateral trade stood at 310 million euros ($366 million) last year.

Plenkovic and Romanian Premier Viorica Dancila said they supported other regional countries, including Serbia and Montenegro, in their attempts to join the bloc.

They also discussed the visa-free Schengen travel area that both countries are seeking to join.

Romania takes over the rotating presidency of the EU on Jan. 1, 2019.