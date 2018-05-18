Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems - Rise in Focus on Prevention of Food Contamination Drives the Market| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advances in filtration process for food and beverage industry as one of the key emerging trends driving the global industrial food and beverage filtration systems market. Industrial food and beverage filtration systems are crucial in the processing operations of food and beverage processing companies. Thus, most food and beverage processing companies are emphasizing on installing high performing and technically-advanced quality filtration systems. Manufacturers of industrial food and beverage filtrations systems are continuously striving to improve their offerings with the integration of various technological advances in the equipment, in order to meet the demand of end-users.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rise in focus on prevention of food contamination as a key factor contributing to the growth of the :

Rise in focus on prevention of food contamination

Contamination is the main concern in the food and beverage processing industry. Contamination usually occurs due to the action of various microorganisms in food and beverage products, which can lead to foodborne illness and several diseases. In the dairy industry, contamination has been a severe problem, where bacteria and other microorganisms are generally spread by the contact of process fluids such as water with wet surfaces.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “Several food processing industries have been using different practices on the usage of food and beverage filtration systems for contamination control. Food and beverage filtration systems such as membrane filtration systems are an efficient tool for the detection and removal of microbial contaminants from food products. Membrane filters such as UF membranes have small pore sizes, which help in efficient removal of microorganisms. For example, membrane filters can be used for the elimination of bacteria from skim milk for extending the shelf life of milk, besides being used in the production of cheese and whey protein products. Thus, rising focus on reducing food contamination will boost the demand for industrial food and beverage filtration systems during the forecast period.”

Global industrial food and beverage filtration systems market segmentation

This market research report segments the global industrial food and beverage filtration systems market into the following applications (beverages, food and ingredients, and dairy), product (liquid filtration and air filtration), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

EMEA was the leading region for the in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 39%. By 2022, APAC and EMEA are expected to register positive growth in the market. In EMEA, a rise in health concerns among consumers has led to an increase in the need for preventing contamination of food products, which in turn, has led to a growing demand for industrial food and beverage filtration systems among industrial end-users.

