Taipei Metro now provides free public Wi-Fi for all onboard metros

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Metro announced that free public Wi-Fi will be available at all metro platforms and metros onboard from today. The free Wi-Fi service is also extended to subsidiaries of Taipei Metro, including Maokong Gondola, Taipei Children's Amusement Park, Taipei Arena, Zhongshan Metro Mall, East Metro Mall and Taipei Metro Beitou Resort.

Commuters can join the network by connecting to ".TPE-Free AD Wi-Fi". The procedure does not require any accounts and passwords. Each session lasts for 30 minutes, and users have no limit to the number of sessions they create every day. Users get an individual bandwidth that ensure faster internet speed.

There is a separate network for platform and onboard metro Wi-Fi usage to establish secure and fast internet speed for users. ".TPE-Free AD Wi-Fi" is the network for metro platforms, and ".TPE-Free AD Wi-Fi-Car" is the network for onboard metros.

The free network at metro platforms has benefited over ten million users since the company has begun to expand the service last August.