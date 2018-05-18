Ready or not, Harry and Meghan prepare for big day

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day s
WINDSOR, England (AP) — The big day is nearly here.
Well-wishers are camped out, deliveries are arriving and a large security operation is in place a day before the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
In a break from the care with which royal events are normally planned, some of the wedding details are still being worked out. Markle has yet to reveal who will accompany her down the aisle, after her father decided not to attend for health reasons.
The bookies suggest Markle's mother may have the honor, but there also been speculation that one of her closest friends, Soho House director Markus Anderson, could step in to replace Thomas Markle, a reclusive former TV lighting director who touched off a scandal after allegedly being caught staging photographs with the paparazzi.