By  Associated Press
2018/05/18 14:33
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
OHerrera Phi 40 147 23 53 .361
Markakis Atl 42 168 30 56 .333
Gennett Cin 42 159 21 52 .327
FFreeman Atl 42 157 30 51 .325
Cabrera NYM 38 150 23 48 .320
Arenado Col 39 144 22 46 .319
Kemp LAD 41 129 13 41 .318
Dickerson Pit 39 152 22 48 .316
SMarte Pit 41 159 30 49 .308
Belt SF 41 151 25 46 .305
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 13; Albies, Atlanta, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; Belt, San Francisco, 10; TShaw, Milwaukee, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 36; Pollock, Arizona, 33; FFreeman, Atlanta, 32; Story, Colorado, 32; Albies, Atlanta, 31; Harper, Washington, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; Suarez, Cincinnati, 30; Franco, Philadelphia, 29; 3 tied at 28.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 5-2; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.