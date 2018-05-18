Taiwan and India are going to be great partners, says TAITRA President

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) - "Taiwan and India are going to be great business partners in the coming years," said Walter Yeh, President and CEO of Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), on Friday.

Yeh was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the First Taiwan Expo in New Delhi. About 130 exhibitors are showcasing their products in 230 booths for the three-day expo, which will conclude on 19 May, 2018.

TAITRA chairman James CF Hunag said, "I see a great synergy between both countries in terms of business relations and people-to-people contact. Today is a symbolic day as it marks the beginning of a new chapter that will go a long way in the strengthening of trade and cultural ties between Taiwan and India."

(Photo by Jose Kalathil, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer)