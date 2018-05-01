Mercury reaches 37.4 in Taipei, but rain coming on May 23

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Temperatures kept on climbing Friday to break the highs of the past few days and reach 37.4 degrees Celsius, but rainy weather, and lower temperatures were expected to arrive in the middle of next week.

The Friday high was recorded shortly after noon, at 12:31 p.m., the Central Weather Bureau said. Earlier in the week, the mercury kept on rising a little bit further each day, from 35 to 36 degrees.

Other top temperatures around the island were 35.1 degrees in Banqiao, New Taipei City, and 33.8 degrees in Hengchun, Pingtung County, at the southernmost tip of Taiwan.

Hot weather was expected to persist until the middle of next week, when a weather front was poised to arrive on Wednesday May 23, the Central News Agency reported.

Despite the current heat in the Taipei area, afternoon thunderstorms were still likely to hit mountainous areas with rain also likely on Taiwan’s eastern side.

Next week’s weather front would bring more rainfall to most parts of the country, but would only last until Friday to make way for brighter skies, according to the CNA.