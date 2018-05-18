NTT Communications Bags SBR International Business Awards for IT Services

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2018--NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com) is the information and communications technology (ICT) solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO:9432).

To gain an edge in today’s competitive digital marketplace, every organisation must update and transform their legacy systems in favor of innovative solutions that revamp their existing infrastructures to stay ahead of the digital evolution curve.

NTT Com has worked closely with leading enterprises to help them meet the complex requirements of digital transformation through their innovative delivery of solutions.

NTT Com engineers and consultants work closely with the customer to understand their challenges, needs and objectives resulting in the deliverance of real time solutions ( SD-WAN solution, Enterprise Cloud solutions and Cloud Management Platform ) for the McLaren Formula 1 Team and development of an IoT/AI solution for Mitsui Chemicals for deep-learning and predicting the quality of the to-be produced end-product 20 minutes in advance.

For this, NTT Com won the Singapore Business Review International Business Awards 2018 for IT Services.

About NTT Communications

NTT Communications solves the world’s technology challenges by helping enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 400,000m 2 of the world’s most advanced data center facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your business success, and our scale and global capabilities are unsurpassed. Combined with NTT Data, NTT Security, NTT DOCOMO and Dimension Data, we are NTT Group.

