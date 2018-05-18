Karisma Hotels & Resorts to Open Allure Palazzi Kotor Bay Hotel by Karisma in June 2018

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2018--Karisma Hotels & Resorts, an award-winning luxury hotel collection which owns and manages properties in Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe, is pleased to announce the opening of Allure Palazzi Kotor Bay Hotel by Karisma in June 2018. Built from the ground up in Montenegro’s idyllic Dobrota, the exclusive five-star beachfront property seamlessly blends stunning architecture and design with its mountainous landscape, offering spellbinding views of Kotor Bay.

Sitting on Kotor Bay’s only private beach, the resort features 89 premium guestrooms, 10 villas with private beachfront access, and three breathtaking penthouse suites, each with a balcony or terrace. Allure Palazzi Kotor Bay’s accommodations encompass sumptuous bedding, divine amenities, and carefully selected color palettes bringing the sunny atmosphere of Kotor Bay to life. Accommodations at the resort are coupled with a spacious spa, world-class gym, and two heated outdoor pools with alluring backdrops.

“Allure Palazzi Kotor Bay is the definition of luxury, and we’re beyond excited to introduce Montenegro’s most exceptional resort to meet the demand of even the most discerning guests,” said Armando Chomat, Executive Vice President of Premier Worldwide Marketing, the exclusive worldwide representatives for Karisma Hotels & Resorts. “Offering the most luxurious accommodations, unsurpassed services and amenities, and the only private beach on Kotor Bay, Allure Palazzi Kotor Bay sets the mark for an unforgettably authentic European vacation destination.”

For the ultimate luxury escape, the property’s 10 expansive Three Bedroom Beachfront Villas are a fusion between Montenegrin culture and Italian sophistication. With soothing stone-clad walls, a French terrace, and unobstructed views of the bay, bell towers of Perast and the Old City walls, the Beachfront Villas aim to create a serene hideaway for guests. With inclusion of a boat slip for access to Kotor Bay’s private marina, the villas can spaciously accommodate up to six adults and three children with a king size bed in every room, and a secluded garden that is perfect for enjoying alfresco dining along with private beach access – an unmatched amenity within the destination.

Guests have access to three restaurants with unparalleled gastronomic cuisine with Mediterranean influence, along with a VIP pool cocktail bar, lounge bar, beach snack bar, and sweet corner at the beach promenade. Providing the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients, combined with premium wines and libations, the culinary offerings at Allure Palazzi Kotor Bay exceed every expectation and fully immerse guests in dining experiences on a local and international level.

In addition to its gourmet cuisine, ideal locale, and highly personalized service, Allure Palazzi Kotor Bay offers an array of activities and entertainment including yoga, beach cabanas and bottle service at the beach lounge, indulgent spa treatments, and access to Kotor Bay’s chic marina for yacht and sailing aficionados alike. Additionally, with only a 15-minute walk to the famous Kotor Old Town, guests can explore historic Roman and Gothic buildings, local shops, and spectacular bay views.

Allure Palazzi Kotor Bay Hotel by Karisma is located on the extraordinary Kotor Bay in the famed coastal town of Montenegro. Nearby attractions include the bustling streets of Kotor Old Town, the Porto Montenegro, legendary Perast and Risan with the Church of Our Lady of The Rocks, and seaside city of Herceg Novi. The hotel is only seven miles from the Tivat Airport.

Rates start at a price of $235 per night and $1,400 per night for the private Beachfront Villas with inclusion of a boat slip. Reservations can be made by calling 1-866-527-4762 or visiting www.allurepalazzi.com.

