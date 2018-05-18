|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|40
|154
|46
|56
|.364
|JMartinez Bos
|42
|163
|29
|56
|.344
|Simmons LAA
|42
|155
|26
|53
|.342
|MMachado Bal
|43
|165
|26
|56
|.339
|Brantley Cle
|32
|130
|19
|44
|.338
|Lowrie Oak
|43
|173
|19
|56
|.324
|Castellanos Det
|40
|157
|21
|50
|.318
|Lindor Cle
|42
|175
|36
|55
|.314
|DGordon Sea
|42
|172
|24
|54
|.314
|Soler KC
|38
|137
|20
|43
|.314
|Home Runs
MMachado, Baltimore, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 13; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; Betts, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; 4 tied at 11.
|Runs Batted In
MMachado, Baltimore, 40; KDavis, Oakland, 38; JMartinez, Boston, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 33; Gregorius, New York, 31; 3 tied at 30.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 6-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-0; Porcello, Boston, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; Verlander, Houston, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-2; Happ, Toronto, 5-3; Hernandez, Seattle, 5-3.