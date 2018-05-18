|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|28
|12
|.700
|—
|Boston
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|Toronto
|22
|22
|.500
|8
|Tampa Bay
|20
|22
|.476
|9
|Baltimore
|13
|30
|.302
|16½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|21
|21
|.500
|—
|Detroit
|20
|23
|.465
|1½
|Minnesota
|18
|21
|.462
|1½
|Kansas City
|13
|30
|.302
|8½
|Chicago
|11
|29
|.275
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|28
|17
|.622
|—
|Los Angeles
|25
|19
|.568
|2½
|Seattle
|24
|19
|.558
|3
|Oakland
|22
|22
|.500
|5½
|Texas
|17
|28
|.378
|11
___
|Wednesday's Games
Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 3, 5½ innings, susp.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, ppd.
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 1
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Cleveland 6, Detroit 0
St. Louis 7, Minnesota 5
Toronto 12, N.Y. Mets 1
Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 3
Texas 5, Seattle 1
Boston 6, Oakland 4
Houston 2, L.A. Angels 0
|Thursday's Games
Oakland 10, Toronto 5
Boston 6, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Texas 2
Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Oakland (Anderson 0-2) at Toronto (Estrada 2-3), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 0-5) at Boston (Pomeranz 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 3-0) at Houston (Morton 5-0), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Suter 2-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Moore 1-5) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-0) at Kansas City (Junis 4-3), 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-2), 10:07 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 1-3) at Seattle (Hernandez 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Oakland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.