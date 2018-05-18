J-pop superstar Namie Amuro lands in Taipei for Final Tour

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- J-pop superstar singer Namie Amuro last night (May 17) landed in Taipei in preparation for her last two concerts to be held in Taiwan this weekend before she officially retires from the pop music scene.

At 8:30 p.m. last night, Amuro was greeted by over 200 fans who shouted her name in unison as she arrived at the Taipei Songshan Airport, reported CNA. The moment Amuro exited immigration and entered the main lobby, fans began screaming with excitement.

Amuro paused briefly to bow to fans and pose for photos from the media, before being mobbed by fans and reporters as she tried to make her way out of the airport lobby.



Namie Amuro greets fans at Taipei Songshan Airport. (CNA image)

Shortly before her 40th birthday on Sept. 16 last year, Amuro announced that she would retire from music after completing one final tour aptly titled "Namie Amuro Final Tour 2018," which is running from Feb. 17 - June 3.



Excited fans greet Amuro. (CNA image)

As part of the tour, Amuro is slated to perform on May 19 and 20 in the Taipei Arena, with all 22,000 tickets for both shows having sold out within three minutes of going on sale on Feb. 28.

Her set consists of 24 songs selected by fans based on over 2.8 million votes, plus six new tracks from her greatest-hist album "Finally," which has sold over 2 million copies, according to Billboard.



More eager Amuro fans. (CNA image)

Her tour will conclude in June at the Tokyo Dome.



Namie Amuro final tour poster. (Image from tixCraft)

