AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Saturday, May 12, 2018 photo, an anti-government protestor waves a Nicaraguan flag at a burning roadblock as protestors stand off with police
In this early Sunday, May 13, 2018 photo, U.S. competitor Raquel Pennington leaves the octagon after losing the UFC women's bantamweight mixed martial
In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 photo, soldiers carrying signs with the names of schools that will serve as voting centers, exit a military truck as the
In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018 photo, Rene of Brazil's Flamengo, right, executes a bicycle kick next to Juan Carlos Paredes of Ecuador's Emelec at a
In this May 8, 2018 photo, cartoonist Eladio Valdes poses for a photo inside his home studio, in Santiago, Chile. Valdes says the same religious broth
In this May 4, 2018 photo, a monument honoring Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is flanked by "Trees of Life" sculptures, in Managua, Nicaragua.
In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, a demonstrator wears an oversized 100 U.S. dollar bill as a mask to protest the government's plan to make a deal w
In this Sunday, May 13, 2018 photo, Santos soccer players celebrate their team's goal against America during a Mexican league second-leg semifinal mat
In this May 2, 2018 photo, an altar dedicated to 23-year-old Alvaro Gomez is adorned with an image of Nicaragua's patron saint La Purisima and a cruci
In this Sunday, May 13, 2018 photo, mourners pay their last respects to Jose Remedios Aguirre, a mayoral candidate who was shot in broad daylight two
In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, a tourist waves to passengers of the Norwegian Bliss cruise ship, from the Panama Canal Visitors Center as the cru
In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018 photo, a young fan of Brazil's Flamengo is held up before the start of a Copa Libertadores soccer match against Ecuado
In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, women wearing masks of slain councilwoman Marielle Franco hold signs that say in Portuguese: "60 days without Mari
In this May 12, 2018 photo, a man holding an empty pot, shouts out "I'm hungry" while standing in line to receive a free serving of soup at a campaign
In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018 photo, a topless woman carries the Spanish message on her back: "Fire to the patriarchy, morals and the state" as she
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
Dialogue began in Nicaragua seeking to calm a political crisis that has seen more than 60 people killed during a crackdown on anti-government demonstrations. The family of one of the dead created an altar for their loved one, while protesters turned their anger on government-sponsored "Trees of Life" sculptures that dot the capital, pulling them down, burning them or defacing them with graffiti.
Rio de Janeiro hosted the UFC women's mixed martial arts bouts as well as a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Brazil's Flamengo and Ecuador's Emelec. In Mexico, the Santos soccer club won its semifinal round to advance to the championship.
Venezuela's main opposition parties called for a boycott of this Sunday's presidential election, which President Nicolas Maduro is widely expected to win.
With Catholic Church sex abuse scandals continuing to roil Chile, cartoonist Eladio Valdes revealed that the Marist brother who taught him to draw also sexually abused him when he was 10. Masked women clashed with Chilean police during protests against sexual abuse and sexism in education.
Argentines who blame the International Monetary Fund for introducing policies that led to the country's 2001 economic implosion protested the government's decision to seek IMF financing to help deal with a slumping peso.
Mourners in Mexico paid respects to a mayoral candidate who was shot to death in broad daylight ahead of July 1 general elections, making him the second mayoral hopeful assassinated during the week.
The cruise ship Norwegian Bliss became one of the largest vessels to ever navigate the Panama Canal.
Brazilians marked two months since the slaying of City Councilwoman Mariella Franco, who was known for social work in poor and marginalized shantytowns and for her outspoken criticism of police violence.
