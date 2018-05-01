  1. Home
  2. Culture

Coca Cola Atlanta HQ hosts Taiwanese Culture Day 

Taiwanese company Nan-ya Plastic is principal supplier of materials for Coca Cola plastic bottles 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/18 11:56

Coca Cola honors Taiwan during Asian Pacific Heritage Month. (Image from TECO)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coca Cola headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia invited the Taipei Economic and Culture Office (TECO) to put on a "Taiwanese Culture Day" in celebration of Asian Pacific Heritage Month at the company. 

Over 100 Coca Cola employees enjoyed traditional Taiwanese performances, tea ceremonies, calligraphy demonstrations, and Taiwanese snacks at the event on May 16, reported TECO. 


(Image from TECO)

The event opened with a drum performance by students of the Taiwanese School of Atlanta. The audience then emphatically applauded student interpretations of the Taiwanese opera classic, "Tale of the White Snake," followed by a traditional aboriginal dance.


(Image from TECO)

Senior Vice President of Human Resources at AMB Group LLC, Lisa Chang, and local insurance specialist, Juni Hseih, gave opening remarks and shared insight into their experiences of Taiwanese culture.


(Image from TECO)

TECO Director General Vincent Liu remarked that Taiwanese company Nan-ya Plastic, which has a plant in South Carolina, is a major provider of PET resin products to Coca Cola. These products are used in the company's plastic bottles.


(Image from TECO)

 
Coca Cola
Asia Pacific
Culture
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Margaret Cho's exclusive interview with Taiwan News, part two
2018/05/17 18:31
The Taiwan Tourism Bureau’s Top 5 national scenic areas in southern Taiwan
2018/05/17 17:40
China TAO possibly creating 'Taiwan independence supporter list'
2018/05/17 17:07
Taiwan, the Philippines to set up demonstration sites for agricultural exchanges
2018/05/16 20:13
Taiwanese bishops meet Pope Francis at Vatican
2018/05/16 17:40