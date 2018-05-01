Coca Cola Atlanta HQ hosts Taiwanese Culture Day 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coca Cola headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia invited the Taipei Economic and Culture Office (TECO) to put on a "Taiwanese Culture Day" in celebration of Asian Pacific Heritage Month at the company.

Over 100 Coca Cola employees enjoyed traditional Taiwanese performances, tea ceremonies, calligraphy demonstrations, and Taiwanese snacks at the event on May 16, reported TECO.



(Image from TECO)

The event opened with a drum performance by students of the Taiwanese School of Atlanta. The audience then emphatically applauded student interpretations of the Taiwanese opera classic, "Tale of the White Snake," followed by a traditional aboriginal dance.



(Image from TECO)

Senior Vice President of Human Resources at AMB Group LLC, Lisa Chang, and local insurance specialist, Juni Hseih, gave opening remarks and shared insight into their experiences of Taiwanese culture.



(Image from TECO)

TECO Director General Vincent Liu remarked that Taiwanese company Nan-ya Plastic, which has a plant in South Carolina, is a major provider of PET resin products to Coca Cola. These products are used in the company's plastic bottles.



(Image from TECO)