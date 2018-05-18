  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/18 11:13
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 28 12 .700
Boston 30 14 .682
Toronto 22 22 .500 8
Tampa Bay 19 22 .463
Baltimore 13 30 .302 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 21 21 .500
Minnesota 18 21 .462
Detroit 19 23 .452 2
Kansas City 13 30 .302
Chicago 11 29 .275 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 28 17 .622
Los Angeles 25 18 .581 2
Seattle 24 18 .571
Oakland 22 22 .500
Texas 17 28 .378 11

___

Wednesday's Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 3, 5½ innings, susp.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, ppd.

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 1

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 6, Detroit 0

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 5

Toronto 12, N.Y. Mets 1

Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 3

Texas 5, Seattle 1

Boston 6, Oakland 4

Houston 2, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday's Games

Oakland 10, Toronto 5

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Texas 2

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Oakland (Anderson 0-2) at Toronto (Estrada 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 0-5) at Boston (Pomeranz 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 3-0) at Houston (Morton 5-0), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Suter 2-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-0) at Kansas City (Junis 4-3), 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-2), 10:07 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 1-3) at Seattle (Hernandez 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oakland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.