TAIUNA delegation leaves for Geneva to voice Taiwan's desire to join WHO 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A 35-member delegation of Taiwan United Nations Alliance (TAIUNA) embarked on a trip to Geneva on May 17, with an aim to expressing the wish of Taiwanese people to join the World Health Organization using the name of "Taiwan."

In an interview prior to the group’s departure at Taoyuan International Airport, TAIUNA President Michael Tsai (蔡明憲) told the Central News Agency that the non-profit organization has prepared the “WHO For Taiwan” brochure in four languages aimed at getting across the message of Taiwan's contribution to public health.

Mascots of the island's iconic characters, including the Formosan black bear and the Techno Third Prince (also known as Nezha, 哪吒), will also join TAIUNA members in parades and related campaigns in the Swiss city to voice the determination of Taiwan to enter WHO.



Noting that the delegation has received strong backing from overseas Taiwanese communities, he called on the island’s legislature to pass the resolution to join the international organization in a bid to affirm its stance as a relevant player in disease prevention and other medical issues.

According to TAIUNA spokesperson Tseng Tsung-kai (曾琮愷), Taiwan has not been invited to participate in WHA this year due to pressure from China, but as many as 76.6 percent of Taiwanese people voiced their support for Taiwan to be included in international organizations under the name of "Taiwan."

A total of 32 members of TAIUNA aged 20 to 85 paid to go on the trip this year, Tseng said.