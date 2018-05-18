Athletics hit 3 HRs, beat Blue Jays 10-5

TORONTO (AP) — Matt Olson hit a three-run home run, Khris Davis and Matt Chapman added two-run shots, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 on Thursday night.

Davis went 4 for 4 and scored three times as Oakland won for the second time in its past 13 games north of the border.

Davis singled in the first, homered in the third, singled and scored in the fifth, came around to score after being hit by a pitch in the sixth, and singled in the eighth.

The Blue Jays lost for the ninth time in 12 home games. Toronto has gone 8-14 following a 14-8 start.

Athletics right-hander Andrew Triggs left in the third inning because of nerve discomfort in his forearm. Triggs allowed one run and one hit in 2 1/3 innings before being replaced by Santiago Casilla.

Yusmeiro Petit (1-0) worked 2 2/3 innings for the win.

Toronto's Kendrys Morales opened the scoring with an RBI fielder's choice in the second but the Athletics responded with three in the third. Jed Lowrie drove in a run with a double and Davis followed with a blast to right, his 13th.

Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez (2-4) left after walking Lowrie to begin the fifth, but Seung Hwan Oh struggled in relief, allowing three runs and four hits in 2/3 of an inning, including Olson's homer.

Toronto answered with three in the bottom half, cutting it to 7-4. Justin Smoak hit an RBI double off Casilla, Yangervis Solarte singled home a run off Petit and Kevin Pillar added a sacrifice fly.

Chapman connected off John Axford in the sixth, the first home run off Axford in 19 appearances this season.

Curtis Granderson drew a bases-loaded walk off Lou Trivino in the eighth, bringing Josh Donaldson to the plate as the tying run, but Donaldson grounded out to end the threat.

Sanchez allowed four runs and five hits in four-plus innings to lose for the second time in three starts. Sanchez walked four and matched a season-high by striking out eight.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: Oakland placed C Bruce Maxwell on the restricted list and recalled C Josh Phegley from Triple-A Nashville. Maxwell cannot enter Canada while awaiting sentencing in Arizona on a gun-related charge. Maxwell was arrested in Arizona in October after a food delivery person alleged he pointed a gun at her at his Scottsdale home. Maxwell pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in April and is to be sentenced June 4.

Blue Jays: OF Teoscar Hernandez (sore back) was held out of the lineup.

UP NEXT

Athletics: LHP Brett Anderson (0-2, 8.16) is 0-2 with a 12.38 ERA in his past two starts.

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (2-3, 5.32) is winless in four starts and has allowed four or more earned runs in five of his past six outings.

